Real estate transactions
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $5,121,000 Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court office.
SDH Atlanta LLC to William Phillip Duvall, 224 Willowbrook Way, $220.
SDH Atlanta LLC to John Jeffrey Czerneski, 226 Willowbrook Way, $239.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Ethan L. Rudder, 105 Colonial Drive, $156.
WJH LLC to Felisa Rodriguez, 714 Riverside Drive, $178.
Penny Holcomb to Patriot Home Buyers LLC, $209.
Patriot Home Buyers LLC to William Craig Sparks, 676 Pendley Road, $240.
Lindal Faye Thomason to Doors Lead to Dreams Inc., 135 Greenbriar Cir., $105.
Marvin Millsaps to Bram Emiel G. De Bruyne, 318 Quail Hollow Drive, $83.
Jerry W. Rogers to Donna Maxine Simpson, map and parcel 031-130, $185.
Strategic Diversified Real Estate Holdings LLC to Pollyanna Grace Darnell, 407 Waterford Drive, $85.
Brent Stepp Construction Company Inc. to Alfonso Mendez Herrera, 373 Tate Bend Road, $162.
David Fowler Construction LLC to Fernando E. Macario Perez, 405 Beamer Road, $200.
Leigh F. Bolton to Mark Alan Stevens, 2746 Dews Pond Road, $276.
Michael B. Murphree to Jerry Heath Bennett, 1431 Hill City Road, $148.
Justin Stewart to Robert Painter, Boone Ford Road map and parcel 077-066A4, $60.
Kelley Terrell to Ashley Towns, 123 Frix Lane, $155.
Nicholas O. Payne to Jordan Waits, 121 Oakhurst Terrace, $299.
Deidrea A. Titus to Sierra Titus Benton, 271 Blackwood Court, $168.
Kevin D. Brown to Rusty Wes Cantrell, 404 Charmin Cir., $121.
Kenneth Robert Jones II to Josh Daniel Johnston, 209 Gravely Road, $124.
Sheila A. Edward, executor for the estate of Jodie M. Aker, 0 Everett Springs Road map and parcel 015-073, $7.
Southern R&R LLC to Sconti Knoll Renovations LLC, 104 Lance Road, $120.
Charles J. Dodd to Alex Christopher Mann, 113 Joshua Way, $237.
Marcia J. Lambers, trustee of the Marcia J. Lambers Trust, to Jarrett T. Volzer, 212 Willowbrook Way, $250.
SonJ I LLC to Joshua David Steele, 216 Single Tree Drive, $142.
Donald L. and Doris A. Starkey, trustees, to Kelly L. Green, 899 Nelson Lake Road, $385.
Jane Priscilla Cochran to Joel E. Ostuw, Pleasant Hill Road map and parcel (part of) 093-021, $35.
Robert G. Greeson to Kevin Buchanan, 3028 Sequoyah Cir., $166.
Robert Steven Brown to Thomas R. Brindle, 929 Hall Memorial Road, $100.
Will Hughes to Vernon Randall Hawkins, 570 Erwin Road, $40.
Larry Clark to Mayra C. Aquino Cava, 827 Wall St., $8.
Corey and Scott Reeves to Robert Reeves, 135 Jasper St., $10.
Susan Arjane Miller to Roger Mechem, 124 Garden Hill Drive, $208.
Others
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $100.
Eugene Thomason, as executor, to Linda Thomason, 135 Greenbriar Cir.
Tina T. Shadden to Joann Meadows, map and parcel CG32A-068, $1.
Tina T. Shadden to Joann Meadows, map and parcel 031-171G, $1.
Garden Grove Apartments LLC to Strategic Diversified Real Estate Holdings LLC, 407 Waterford Drive.
Paula E. Drost to Amanda Yasmin De Souza, 56 Geyser Court.
Lindsey Driggers to Terrell Dyer, 177 Sunrise Cir.
Brian P. Green to Amy Tatro, 222 Hufstetler Road.