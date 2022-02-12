Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Jan. 31 through Feb. 4
Chapter 7
Marian W. Walker, 201 Mount Vernon Drive.
Scottie D. Cornwell, 6840 Red Bud Road.
Chapter 13
Brad E. Hancock, 208 Cherry Hill Drive.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $8,656,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Ralston Properties, L.P. to Clair E. and Pamela K. Hershey, map and parcel CG56A-014D, $698.
Lauren Davis, as Trustee, to J. Botha Holdings, LLC, map and parcel GC50-004, $390.
James P. Martin, Jr. to Jeffery Addington and Camila Bergmann, 1182 Jewel Court, $5.
Cathy L. Smith to Deonna Nicole Duvall, map and parcel 088-070A, $111.
Tammy F. Westerlund to Joshua D. and Brandy Pass, map and parcel CG32A-083, $260.
Cynthia Woodall to Craig Commercial, LLC, 216 Windy Hill Drive, $80.
Misty Dorsey to Sandra J. Browning, 316 Waterford Drive, $121.
The Landlord, Inc. to Henry E. Patton, 220 Nance Road, $180.
Ernest H. Stanford, III to Douglas Daly, 568 Neptune Court, $115.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to William Coleman, Jr., map and parcel CG42E-091, $240.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Christa McMichael, map and parcel CF42E-099, $245.
Kathryn G. Ray to Gail C. Williams, 234 Mount Vernon Drive, $220.
PFW Properties, Inc. to Mark and Kim Floyd, map and parcel C33-108, $10.
Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia to Stacy P. Hunt, map and parcel 073-17 and 083-005, $2,200.
Sheenia L. Patterson to Stephen B. Lazzarini, 217 Bradley Road, $143.
Sue F. Hill to Northstar Property Investments, LLC, 2684 Highway 225, $250.
Bagwell Family, LLC to SEO Properties, LLC, 1327 Dews Pond Road, $43.
Larriann Dixon to Unified Contracting, LC, map and parcel GC41-089 and GC041-090, $48.
Brannon Funeral Services Inc. to David M. and Angela D. Reed, map and parcel 040-122, $2.
Westhorn Farm, LLC to Zar Thang, 709 Covington Bridge Road, $1,540.
William B. Walrave, as Executor, to Baxter Road Farm, LLC, map and parcel p/o 072-017, $15.
Melanie J. Moore to Melanie and Jeffery Beamer, 211 Cherry Hill Drive, $295.
Springbank, LLC to Teresa Pressley, 0 Slate Mine Road, $239.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Calhoun 95 Partners, LLC, map and parcel GC42D-022, CG42D-023, CG42D-071, and GC42D-072, $756.
Joseph Nguyen Farm, LLC to Long H.T. and Hoa Q.T. Nguyen, 1043 Herrington Bend Road, $450.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or nonprofit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel GC42D-022, CG42D-023, CG42D-071, and GC42D-072, $10.