Cases filed the week of November 21 through November 25
Chapter 13
Aaron J. Patterson, 116 Towne Lake Drive.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $2,344,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Taylor J. Timothy Stephens to Billy Turner, 0 Pine Cove Street, $44.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Calhoun 95 Partners, LLC, map and parcel C42D-049, $193.
Legacy Land Company, LLC to Gabriel S. and Ariel Hernandez Robles, map and parcel 1231868, $13.
Daniel W. Smith to Robert and Kelly Herr, 375 Mount Vernon Drive, $166.
Mike Brooks to Sutton Rental Properties, LLC, map and parcel 055A-071, $146.
Kristen H. McGuire to Francisco Perez-Loza, 130 Grist Mill Lane, $297.
Russell L. Bennett to Tina Winslett, map and parcel 067-257, $300.
Stacey D. Reynolds to John T. and Haley M. Morris, map and parcel 069-109, $240.
Stephen C. Spivey, as Executor, to Tamara Kilgore and Avise Allen, map and parcel 077-181, $267.
Pinnacle RE Holdings, LLC to Carlette A. Landolt, 226 Gillespie Road, $239.
Jose R. Andrade to Saara Celeste Lamont-Foster, 255 Sage Trail, $209.
Michael J. Hartman to Daniel Barrett, 121 Pinto Lane, $230.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel C42D-049, $10.