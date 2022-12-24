Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Dec. 12 through Dec. 16
Chapter 13
Helen D. Davis, 1386 U.S. 41 North, Apt. A7.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $7,550,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Danny Jones to Kevin L. and Meagan N. Johns, 408 Thor Drive, $100.
Echelon Property Management and Vacation Rentals, LLC to Grace G. Howard, map and parcel 076-251, $200.
Alan L. Gayton to Emily T. Gayton, map and parcel C10-054, $210.
Jordan L. McClintick to Kurt W. Charles, 150 Lavista Drive, $200.
Rosemary K. Bender to Raul M. Alavez and Edgar Santiago, map and parcel 1231-414, $360.
BRB Holdings, LLLP to Southbound Calhoun, LLC, map and parcel C57-030, $190.
Pragji, Inc. to Southbound Calhoun, LLC, map and parcel C57-031, $850.
Maria L. Espinosa, as Successor Trustee, to Thomas Bowman, 818 Nettle Lane, $4.
Springbank, LLC to Leon D. Mast, map and parcel p/o 095-003, $205.
Jared J. McGhee to Justus McGhee, 6934 Red Bud Road, $49.
Deborah C. Childress, as Administrator, to Trevor Black, 2113 Sugar Valley Road, $190.
Sherry L. Wilson to Tommy M. and Tammie Brumlow, 1651 Old Rome Dalton Road, $575.
Gregory T. and Stephanie Fain to Youjun Tu, 113 Lakewood Drive, $155.
Temitope I. and Ibukunoluwa T. Afon to Claude D. Bohannon Jr., 228 Willowbrook Way, $300.
Shirley Smith and Sherry Reeves, as Co-Executors, to Larry K. Brantley, 232 Ryo Mountain Road, $70.
Brian D. Wilson to Dara L. Jones, 208 Patriots Row, $287.
Springbank, LLC to William J. Ruppel and Tammy Anderson-Ruppel, map and parcel p/o 095-003, $219.
Claude D. Bohannon Jr. to Matthew Jones, 196 Holland Drive, $215.
Springbank, LLC to William C. Hagemann, map and parcel p/o 082-009, $637.
Springbank, LLC to William C. Hagemann, as Trustee, map and parcel p/o 082-009, $364.
Martha H. Talley to Martin K. and Carmen L. Thomas, 2871 McDaniel Station Road, $135.
Gary Duke to Nation Farm Community, LLC, 514A&B Circle Drive, $55.
Foremost Construction, Inc. to Richard L. and Lanea Mckeone, 205 Wexford Drive, $55.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Claire L. Young, map and parcel C42E-134, $268.
RE LAW, LLC to NVR, Inc., map and parcel p/o C31-143 and C42-026C, $294.
PFW Properties, Inc. to Mayra C. Aquino, 21 Short North Wall St., $50.
Steve Johnson to James H. and Eddie Goodwin, map and parcel 113-028, $195.
Amanda V.Y. Smith to Raymond L. and Sandra Colburn, 503 Sandy St., $220.
Floyd C. Walraven to William D. Parham, map and parcel 066-072, $340.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Temecca M. Jones, map and parcel CG42E-042, $295.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Kelsey L. and Donald McDonald, map and parcel C42E-040, $263.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel C42E-134, $10.
Shaina Rodriguez to Jorge D. and Shana Rodriguez Joint Revocable Trust, 404 Switch Road, $10.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CG42E-042, $10.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel C42E-040, $10.