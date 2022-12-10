Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 2
Chapter 7
Robert L. Howey, 184 Daisy Street, Resaca.
Chapter 13
Eric N. Martin, 131 Orr Mill Road, Ranger.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $7,758,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Robert L. Gorrow to Charles M. and Brenda K. Simmons, 369 Aspen Way, $100.
Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC to Jody R. and Joseph A. Liles, 173C James Station, $158.
Waterfront Group Investments, LLC to Jason Testa, map and parcel 1141-186, $3.
Darrell Caughron to Danny Thomas, 223 Covey Rise Drive, $13.
Darrell Caughron to Danny Thomas, 233 Covey Rise Drive, $13.
Martha J. Brown to Beverley Segel, map and parcel 1231-354, $5.
Roberto Corral and Marcela C. Hernandez to Gregory R. and Susan W. Burton, 118 Chase Court, $260.
Albin T. Chastain, as Administrator, to Enrique Ramos, map and parcel 105-002 and 105-074, $80.
James W. Waldo to Robert L. McClelland, 129 Webb Drive, $162.
James W. Waldo to Robert L. McClelland, map and parcel 074A-023, $8.
Joey Payne Farms, LLC to Albert and Jennie Gardner, 1645 Fire Tower Road, $110.
Estate of Ilene B. Goble to Hannah Russell, 147 Highway 411, $300.
TCP Investments, LLC to Kelly Choi, 255 Oakland Drive, $350.
Johnnie M. and Laura C. Dobson, as Co-Executors, to CTL USICVI NW Gateway, LLC, map and parcel 068-112, $2,774.
Third Day Properties, Inc. to Chesser Valvoline Properties, LLC, 450 Highway 53, $825.
Joshua Temple to Dorothy M. Craig, 275 Webberdale Drive, $61.
Bradley E. Norman to Edward J. Kelley, 123.5 Boston Road, $195.
Jerry A. Craig to Yessica E. Garcia, 1106 E. May Street, $185.
Brenda Densmore to 229 Mount Vernon, LLC, 229 Mount Vernon Road, $160.
Luther Branch to Michael and Carol Dzurenko, 101 Clifton Court, $295.
Ronnie W. Powell to Juanita Edwards, 606 Blackwood Terrace, $242.
Jeffrey G. Wright to Christy A. Greeson, 211 Hillcrest Drive, $305.
Pilgrims Pride Corporation of Georgia, Inc. to Addiejohn Investments, LLC, map and parcel C42B-004, $450.
Angela N. Linn to Haley M. Davis, 146 Bradford Drive, $230.
Terry B., LLC to Richey C. Broome and Margaret A. Kettlewell, 272 Erwin Hill Road, $200.
Kimberly A. Smith to Amy C. and Robert D. Nichols, as Joint Tenants, map and parcel 011-112, $274.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Ben M. Bryan to The Money Source, Inc., map and parcel 095A-150, $150,356.
Johnnie M. and Laura C. Dobson, as Co-Executors, to CTL USICVI NW Gateway, LLC, map and parcel 068-112, $100.
Michael S. McEntyre to Marah A. Hardie, as Trustee, map and parcel C71-077 and C71-095, $10.