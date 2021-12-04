Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Nov. 22 through Nov. 26
Chapter 13
Harrison A. Owens, 508 N Wall Street.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $5,379,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Jeff A. Inman to Mark J. and Julia Itzkovitz, map and parcel 1231-1382, $378.
Glenda M. Glavich to Chasity P. Doughty and Khalid W. Ghurab, 1476 Possum Hollow Road, $460.
Cynthia McGuire to Vendure, LLC, map and parcel 058A-069 and 058A-073, $60.
Briana Taylor to Deborah E. Hunter, 1617 Sugar Valley Road, $165.
George Faber to Fidel C. Tellez and Mariana C. Gonzalez, 606 Owens Chapel Road, $210.
Fidel C. Tellez to Khadisha White, 819 Buck Boulevard, $176.
Preston A. Channell to Dakota M. Shankles, 1016 Chatsworth Highway 225, $145.
TCP Investments, LLC to Derrick L. and Sara C. Broom, 130 Alex Court, $275.
Heider S. Barrois Garcia to Monica A. and Andres F. Soto, 397 Tate Bend Road, $206.
Alexis Velez to Michael Hall, 84 Echota 3rd Street, $131.
Robert Painter to Michael Benton, map and parcel 077-066A4, $90.
Ettalyn, Inc. to Andy and Betty Hightower, map and parcel C26-128, $45.
The Estate of Michael E. Stephenson to Dwight A. Smith, 1000 Lance Road, $285.
Donald C. Kinman, Jr. to Marlene D. Belcher, 333 Old Dixie Highway, $175.
Nance Family Properties, LLLP to Noah B. Cloer, 106 Lewis Drive, $144.
Walter C. Daniel to James T. and James T. Palmer, II, 4639 Fairmount Highway, $335.
L.C. Grogan to Wei Zhang, 306 Mount Vernon Drive, $115.
William Nesbitt to Samuel R. Hayes, 249 Saddlerook Drive, $275.
Larry Black to The Vibe Group, Inc., map and parcel p/o 062-016, $47.
Charles W. Reynolds to Harry F. and Rosalind Borders, 107 Savoy Place, $314.
Joseph A. Poarch to Anthony Angulo, 114 Burnt Hickory Lane, $278.
Cody N. Johns to Rosman A. Rodriguez and Prissilla Arambul, 106 Valley View Circle, $207.
Stephen M. Cochran, as Executor, to John R. and Eddie H. Dove-Cochran, map and parcel GC70-008 and GC70-18, $310.
SCA Investments, LLC to Justus McGhee, 0 Hightower Loop, $55.
Denny L. Phillips to Mark Dykes, map and parcel 071069, $153.
Ernest S. Connell to Adam C. and Lauren A. Paul, map and parcel 107027A and 107027A1, $150.
Dylan Cochran to Lauren Smalley, map and parcel 059158A, $195.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
None.