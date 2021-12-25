Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Dec. 13 through Dec. 17
Chapter 7
Kevin A. Gillean, 274 Blackwood Place.
Chapter 13
Robin L. Spear, 128 Barrett Lane.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $4,162,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Cessar A. Perez, 115 Waterside Drive, $192.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Anthony T. Francis, 1102 Dews Pond Road, $193.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Stephen and Kristen Matherly, 112 Waterside Drive, $219.
Tasha Brown to Caylor H. McCollum and Calnan L. Mahan, 126 Kennedy Drive, $225.
Baron M. Baker to William P. Deaton, Jr., map and parcel 059A043, $470.
Stephen L. Woodson to Timothy J. Hawkins, 240 Townsend Drive, $250.
Ernie Smith to Sergio Hernandez and Hilda Guzman, 1123 Fairview Road, $13.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Jifeng Ren, map and parcel CG42E-098, $252.
Wallace L. Hall, Jr. to Howard R. Wells, III, map and parcel CG55B-06271-09, $250.
Rachel F. Gallman to Harry F. Borders, map and parcel p/o 072-033, $180.
W. R. West to J. Perkins Farms, LLC, map and parcel p/o 040-003A, $365.
Peachtree Building Group, LLC to Larry E. Greene, III, map and parcel 033-297, $205.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to John T. Eanes, II, map and parcel CG42E-003, $251.
Silverstone Residential GA, LLC to Paula P. and Michael D. Gunter, 244 Steamboat Street, $395.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Wesley S. Daniel, map and parcel CG42E-082, $291.
Glenn B. Jackson to Robert L. Allen, Jr., map and parcel 070-069, $268.
Brandon Harrison to Roger Evans, 264 Farmington Drive, $250.
Jerry Goering to Pravinbhai and Kalpanaben Shah, 111 Waterford Drive, $83.
Salvador Acosta-Sanchez to Enrique Blanco Pedraza, 334 Larkspur Drive, $282.
Jerry Blalock to Branden Hunter, map and parcel 085-020, $124.
Powell & Stewart, Inc. to Salvador Acosta-Sanchez, C18-13, 14, 15, 16, 17, and 18, $150.
Amy Graber to Cody and Tori Johns, 105 Lighthouse Cove, $397.
Johnny Gravitt to Zenhao Holding, Ltd., 349 Springhill Road, $280.
Brian D. Wilson to Kerry L. and James Semones, 213 Patriots Row, $255.
Habitat for Humanity of Gordon County, Inc. to Gabriel Solis, 114 Barrett Drive, $15.
Mary E. Fox to Kathy D. Yanosy, 119 Brookstone Drive, $229.
Juana Rodriquez to Esther Martinez, 116 Pine Drive, $47.
Tonya Baker to Jessie Shelton, 299 Floyd Road, $765.
Kathy D. Yanosy to Miranda A. and Jeremy Ingold, 2017 Moore’s Ferry Road, $175.
GA Realty Solutions, LLC to Vicente Rodriguez, 772 Naomi Court, $10.
Roger S. Bearden to Onel Rosas, 240 Shepherd Road, $150.
Jeffrey M. Jones to Christy Tinoco, map and parcel 027-034. $169.
Robert E. Van Vlake to Kyle L. and Bailey J. King, map and parcel C52-052, $250.
Jake R. Smith to Jeffrey M. Jones, map and parcel 033-249, $230.
Tamara L. Starkey to Christopher E. Self, map and parcel 037-083, $935.
GA Realty Solutions, LLC to Alana and Ivan Cano, map and parcel 1231-771, $10.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Mohammad Asif, map and parcel CG42E-002, $245.
Jenny L. Hensley to Dilbeck Lands, Inc., map and parcel 113A-002, $100.
The Estate of Christine Clark to Dylan T. Johnson, 125 Highland Drive, $121.
Joseph O. Dilbeck to Good American Lands, LLC, map and parcel 1231-1582, $2.
EF Horne, LLC to Brandon N. Harrison, 156 Baker Road, $298.
Brent M. Ivey to Cedsar and Stephanie Midence, 140 Whipporwill Drive, $200.
Aubrey Rose to Jonathan N. and Linsey H. Siniard, 509 Cartecay Drive, $271.
Good American Lands, LLC to Julian and Shanell Quiles, map and parcel 1231-1582, $7.
Robert L. Allen to Alondra Ramirez-Calderon, map and parcel 080-144, $220.
Joseph D. Skibo to Rebecca and Wayne Camboia, map and parcel 101-013, $485.
Juan M. Robles Escobedo to Juan Robles, Jr., map and parcel CG43A-160, $220.
Brian Gentry to Daniel and Tasha Bennett, map and parcel 021-129B, $18.
Southern Property Investing and Development, LLC to Sharron Alexander, map and parcel 111-030, $250.
Back 40, LLC to Kelli J. and Daniel Lamberton, 180 Kinman Road, $300.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Gary and Nora Thompson to Elite Land & Properties, LLC and Nora Thompson, 1464 Hanna Drive, $528.
Gary Thompson to Elite Land & Properties, LLC, 442 Marque Lane, $528.
Jessie J. Jackson, Jr. to Tina L. and Jessie J. Jackson, Jr., 511 Union Grove Church Road, $1.