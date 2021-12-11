Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Nov. 29 through Dec. 3
Chapter 7
Samuel J. Lando, 501 Harlan Street, Apt. 4.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $9,340,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Fix Pads Holdings, LLC to Jerry L. Wardlaw, Jr., map and parcel R117A032, $169.
John W. Roberts to James J. Bell, map and parcel 068098, $325.
Woodline Acres, LLC to Maria A. Harada, map and parcel 1141-197, $7.
James B. Pritchett to Jamie N. Hopper, 127 Garden Hill Drive, $200.
Mary L. Lever to Harry Pierce, map and parcel 110-013, $125.
Melissa B. and Timothy W.B. Hubbard to KASS Investments, LLC, map and parcel 076C-161 and 076C-162, $150.
KASS Investments, LLC to Christa Cannon, 180 Kleenman Drive, $215.
Tracey S. Byford to James D. and Maria O. Henderson, 330 Hall Memorial Road, $45.
Drucilla Brookshire to Dana L. Bailey, 213 East Line Street, $194.
Kimberly Brown to Gregory E. Lofton, 1646 Oak Grove Road, $195.
Bart Walraven to David D. and Heidi M. Zinke, 114 Ashton Court, $825.
John Bryant to Jovanni Resendiz, 157 Riverview Drive, $95.
Malcom and Ferdelie Gaskin to Erica Smith and Wanda M. Wilson, 194 Field View Drive, $206.
Associated Partners, LLC to John A. Biddle, map and parcel C69-048, $35.
Morgan T. Whittinghill to Carol A. Orellana, map and parcel 026A-027, $170.
Mary P. Kraft to ML Patten Farms, LLC, 1396 Taylortown Road, $356.
Trae Shaw to Christopher Dotson, 3024 Miller Terry Road, $350.
Tyler L. Gray and Tabbitha L. Rayburn to Jake L. Saye, 284 Baker Circle, $172.
Susan J. Emmons to Jesse C. Maddox, III, map and parcel 1231-1403, $340.
TCP Investments, LLC to Larry S. and Lisa A. Crenshaw, as Trustees, 112 Jeremy’s Trail, $293.
PFW Properties, Inc to Brittany and Aaron Bowling, 105 S Louise Avenue, $140.
Gregory A. Curvin to Jana W. and James W. Allen, 126 Vogel Street, $430.
Cordon Real Estate, LLC to Kathy S. Paine, 127 Hunts Drive, $166.
Kimberly S. Broome to Bruce J. Lanning, 319 Goat Road, $235.
William H. Mathis to Sierra C. Gentry, 1087 Langford Road, $20.
Patricia K. Lewis to Caroline and William B. Stocks, Jr., 111 Valley Circle, $300.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Calhoun 95 Partners, LLC, map and parcel CG42D-016, CG42D-018, and CG42D-019, $748.
Alice M. Whisenhunt to Roy C. Workman, Jr., 1090 Mayfield Lane, $9.
Toby O. Brewster to Cody L. and Hali Cagle, 110 Tellico Court, $205.
Brent Stepp Construction Company, Inc. to SDH Atlanta, LLC, map and parcel GC52-044015, C52-044036, and C52-044037, $113.
Brandon A. and Emily M. Carroll to Jonathan Allen, map and parcel 031-176, $599.
J.M. Florence, as CEO and Trustee, to Jeffrey C. Johnston, 512 Apple Road, $90.
Kimberly H. Rasbury to Wesley and Nicole Fetner, map and parcel 053-019A, $135.
Carrie Davidson to Margarita D. Miranda and Carlos M. Hayes, map and parcel 001A-0071, $250.
Zahid Rashid to Aamar Butt, 355 Richardson Road, $560.
James D. Sartin to Thomas E. Parks, 105 Gilmore Circle, $241.
L.C. Grogan to Jonathan R. Mathews, 310 Mount Vernon Drive, $114.
Leo-Nidas Enterprises, Inc. to Georgian Assets, LLC, 229 Newtown Creek Loop, $50.
Don U. and Judy D. Walters to Aftab Alam, 124 Donna Street, $143.
Cuong Nguyen to Hoa Thi Tran, 279 Kings Pointe Drive, $125.
Northstar Property Investments, LLC to Kyle A. Pinkard, 109 1st St., $200.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CG42D-016, CG42D-017, CG42D-018, and CG42D-019, $10.