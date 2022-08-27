Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of August 15 through August 19
Chapter 7
Susan K. Fisher, 114 Le Club Drive.
Chapter 13
Chase A. Blair, 700 Riverside Drive.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $10,003,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Nadine P. Edwards, Charlene E. Kranzlein, and Cathy E. Measures, as Co-Executors, to Terramark Properties Inc., Charleston Place II, $360.
SDH Atlanta, LLC to Donna K. Johnson and Joyce L. Key, 103 Waterside Trail, $243.
SDH Atlanta, LLC to Ivy J. Hurt, 105 Waterside Trail, $217.
Gary and Kara Chagnon to Matthew M. and David Reeves, 260 Valley View Circle, $190.
Karen May to Everett Nabors, 460 Saddlebrook Drive, $463.
Alberta L. Jones to Thor 1383 Trimble Hollow Road, LLC, map and parcel 048-003, $488.
Alberta L. Jones to Thor 2334 Trimble Hollow Road, LLC, map and parcel 048-191, $133.
Charles Ingram to James R. and Leanne Evans, 119 Ivey Drive, $525.
Kristen Womack to Edgar A. Guzman Hernandez and Heydi L. Guevara Reyes, 165 Chad Street, $230.
Cory Stephens to Alex Rivera and Alejandra Morales, 669 Walraven Road, $275.
Silverstone Residential GA, LLC to Michael S. and Donna L. Rogers, map and parcel 048-225, $528.
Christy Greeson and Holly Kelley, as Co-Executors, to Anthony J. and Aletha G. D’Amico, map and parcel 017-068, $240.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Michelle N. Dailey, map and parcel CG42E-017, $303.
WCR Property Holdings, LLC to Mary E. Langley, 261 Oxford Circle, $280.
James A. Baumgardner to Tyler and Chynna Moody, map and parcel 066B-078, $225.
SIL Properties, LLC to James A. and Dawn M. Baumgardner, map and parcel 077-321, $320.
Barbara Starkey to Theresa M. McBean, 215 Wilson Street, $161.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Sihui Li, 129 McGinnis Circle, $302.
Venture Communities, LLC to Jose R. Nunez, Jr. and Judith Y. Rodriguez Nunez, map and parcel C36-12325A, $256.
Venture Communities, LLC to Ingrid M. Navas, map and parcel C36-12325D, $257.
Lynn Osborne to John D. and Kathleen A. Lloyd, 273 Bowdoin Lane, $291.
Venture Communities, LLC to Jaewon Ha, map and parcel C36-12325E, $233.
The 2006 Eryn Reniger Sanders Irrevocable Trust to Eryn R. Sanders JTWROS and Jody N. Gal JTWROS, 203 Woodford Way, $278.
Ramona Johnson to Tracy Busby, 186 Banks Chapel Road, $150.
Phillips Brothers Acquisitions, LLC to Amie N. and Christopher B. Kessler, map and parcel 062-007, $220.
Josephine D. Smith to Clive L. and Sharon Sparks, 141 Cutoff Road, $372.
Jonathan R. Mathews to Caroline Hasty and Jacob Hopper, 310 Mount Vernon Drive, $170.
Paul A. Ward to Teena Tinch, 233 Chief Vann Terrace, $225.
Donna J. Pack, Executrix, to Robert J. Oesterle, 503 Circle Drive, $90.
Patriot Home Buyers, LLC to David S. Williams, 139 Owens Gin Road, $185.
Bryson D. Peace and Cassidy T. McReynolds to David K. Taggart, 2110 Nesbit Loop, $280.
Carole Huddleston to Bobby Harvey, 593 McDaniel Station Road, $275.
Carol L. Hendrix to Anthony W. Parris, 255 Wildwood Circle, $285.
Brian D. Wilson to Ronnie and Greta Van Dyke, 220 Patriots Row, $310.
Carol S. Bennett to Whitney N. and Anthony H. Green, 119 Knight Bottom Road, $643.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Michelle Abrahams-Googe to Michelle Abrahams-Googe and Jason Googe, map and parcel 104-114, $1.
Elizabeth V. Floyd to Elizabeth V. and Andrew Floyd, 192 Dover Road, $1.
Brittany S. Griffin to Brittany S. Griffin and Jonathan A. Cantrell, 340 Mini Road, $55,800.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CG42E-017, $10.
Chad W. Kirstein to Chad Wesley Kirstein and Tanya Jean Kirstein Joint Revocable Trust, 401 Switch Road, $10.