Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of August 8 through August 12
Chapter 7
Nicole T. Brown, 108 Forrest Heights Circle.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $6,493,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Felix S. Jordan to Benjamin R. and Jessica M. Stiles, 655 Yarborough Mill Road, $85.
Lois B. Thompson to Richard J. and Karen Martin, 106 Regency Row, $236.
Lee T.L. Groves and Walter B. Lanier, as Executors, to William C. Linn, 116 Derby Lane, $290.
Amanda L. Smith to Logan P. and Zachary J. Smith, 215 Birch Lane, $230.
Frank M. Wynn to Heather Haney, 109 Gilmore Circle, $298.
Gary L. Wilson to Smithey Properties, LLC, 3013 Resaca Lafayette Road, $143.
Julie L. Purdy to Dennis R. and Wendy R. Hood, 139 Little Road, $300.
Suleyma A. Cardoza to Servando A. Ayala and Bianca R. Rodriguez, 1104 N Wall Street, $55.
James W. Garland to Tracy Burns, 1667 River Bend Road, $182.
SDH Atlanta, LLC to Starkeisha Snoddy, 125 Waterside Ridge, $223.
Johnny J. Jones Realty, Inc. to Steven and Jessica Richardson, 233 Knight Road, $100.
Hartsocks Properties, LLC to Maidan Properties, LLC, map and parcel CG46-002, $600.
Betty Clark, as Administrator, to Southern R&R, LLC, map and parcel 109-055, $118.
Gretchen E. Harl to Dalton T. Reisner, 200 Frixx Lane, $210.
Aprel P. Jenkins to Cortney L. Grimes and Andrew Bowen, 1668 Nicklesville Road, $200.
Donna E. Bishop to Dakota and Marlene Hill, map and parcel CG43A-085, $190.
Fink Ridge, LLC to Ashley Waters, map and parcel F120-085, $26.
Big S Investments, LLC to Larry Jones, 336 Cherokee Drive, $175.
Megan Barton to Carl L. Welch and Brittany S. Gillis, 159 Flatwoods Road, $209.
Kelson P. Van Gunst to Matthew A. Brown and Cassie S. Walker, 393 Oakland Drive, $295.
Leo-Nidas Enterprises, Inc. to Timothy C. Newman, 8057 Fairmount Highway, $244.
Betsy J. Savory to Alexandra Simpson and Charles Plush, 167 McCreary Road, $613.
Rosa H. Torres to Patricia G.P. Salazar and Jesus H. Almazan, 324 Newtown Road, $91.
Patricia L. Perkins to Gokce Capital, LLC, 81 Grizzley Court, $2.
William Titus to Brenda and Larry Crawford, map and parcel 071-146, $220.
Matthew D. Barnes to Christopher J. Osborne, 142 Arthur Court, $225.
Sate of Georgia, acting by and through Samir J. Patel, to Squeaky Clean Properties, LLC, 256 Prater Lake, $8.
Fritz Investment Properties, LLC to Doros Italian Calhoun, LLC, 114 Court Street, $460.
Chance L. Hicks to The Vibe Group, Inc., 942 Newtown Creek Loop, $90.
Mark Garland to Charles R. Fox, 954 Old Rome Dalton Road, $375.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Cavender, LLC to Estate of Ella Patterson, 732 Roland Hayes Parkway, $10,200.
Mary C. Hill to Richard T. Hill, 356 Beamer Circle, $82,700.
Heather A. Aycock to Barbara Moore, 1001 NE Liberty Church Road, $10.