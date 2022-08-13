Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of August 1 through August 5
Chapter 7
Terry L. Baldwin, 146 Crane Road, Resaca.
Cody Pesak, 726 Riverside Drive.
Tina R. Brown, 706 Cline Road, Resaca.
Chapter 13
Jennifer S. Whitlock, 113 Cherry Hill Circle.
Christie L. Angel, 117 Delta Circle.
Joey E. and Kimberley D. Mooney, 100 Woodberry Court.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $7,811,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
The Estate of Earnest G. Beasley to Fernando C. Bello, 624 Court Street, $200.
Miguel Rosas to Liza P. and Joseph D. Ansley, Jr., 461 Jolly Road, $315.
Peter F. Zrubek to Courtney Leonard, map and parcel 005A-047, $160.
Rhonda Banks to Donna M. Guevara, 1362 Reeves Station Road, $320.
Yvonne G. Moss, as Executor, to Claudio G. and Ivette G. Santiago, 2540 Dews Pond Road, $118.
Zachary W. Kinnington to Brittany Lopez-Vasquez, 104 Dorsey Street, $200.
Mack Tilley to Brett A. and Amy L. Wright, map and parcel 073-008C, $416.
Estate of Charles Wade Edwards to Stewart Family Revocable Living Trust, map and parcel 065-383, $20.
Asolfo A. Talavera to Jeramy Arnold, map and parcel CG43A-063, $226.
Estate of Charles Wade Edwards to Bryan S. and Brooke S. Roberts, map and parcel 065-377, $20.
Nicholas S. and Marissa D. Hann to Sarah Jarvis, map and parcel CG55B-062A3-0, $379.
Wesley Fetner to Lee C. and Callie Mullins, 173 Prince Albert Court, $324.
Donna J. Nichols to Colin B. and Colleen Nichols, 1948 Old Rome Dalton Road, $125.
Kenneth E. Warren to Donald M. Christian and Tamara J. Barnett, 152 E Summit Drive, $197.
Patricia Gordon to Jack C. Lowe and Milennium Partners, Inc., map and parcel 095A-045 and 095A-044, $31.
Judy C. Chattam to Miranda and Kingsley Thorpe, 540 Gravely Road, $175.
Truist Bank, as Successor, to Lemonade MM Calhoun, LLC, map and parcel C24167, $10.
James E. Brannon, Individually and as Executor, to First Apostolic Ministries of Calhoun, Inc., 780 New Town Road, $60.
Sharon Barton to Sharon L. and Leonard H. Crane, Jr., map and parcel p/o 055B-007, $7.
BBE Land Company, LLC to Century Tradition, LLC, map and parcel CG42A-113, $100.
Amanda J. Brown to Suleyma A. Cardoza, 1104 N Wall Street, $30.
Marcus E. and Lorena M. Thompson to Randall C. Poarch, 117 Brookstone Drive, $259.
Christina M.W. Payne to Stephen M. and Tina Cochran, 121 Weber Road, $65.
Steven C. Etling to Phyllis L. and Stephen Kaufman, map and parcel 031-178 and 031-179, $67.
Calhoun Industrial Properties, LLLP to Valerie E. and William L. Moore, II, 327 New Town Creek Loop, $355.
Laura Whitfield to Devon Legendre and Anthony Park, 110 Charles Drive, $314.
Don M. Owen, Jr. to Aubrey L. Higginbotham, 171 Buck Boulevard, $188.
Maya Real Estate Management, LLC to Pam and Brian Long, map and parcel p/o 078-312, $70.
The Landlord, Inc. to Glenn D. and Bridgett Wiggins, 327 Oakland Drive, $330.
Becky L. Rich, as Administrator, to Christopher B. and Becky L. Rich, 501 Mason Road, $80.
Andy E. Walker to Colter and Ansley Faith, 1221D Hall Memorial Road, $377.
David J. Lance, Sr. to David J. Lance, Jr., 690 Lance Road, $50.
Craig M. Schand, Caryn S. Sims, and Beth V. Brown, as First Successor Co-Trustees, to Christina L. Cote, 161 Regency Row, $270.
Maria A. Chavez to Ashley Waters and Ticie Benton, map and parcel 077-421 and 077-422, $40.
Carl Derosier to Luisa Y. and Richard Montanaro, 2152 Chatsworth Highway 225, $600.
Jo Ann L. Lopez to Corey and Nakiya Ghorley, 245 Davis Drive, $253.
Melvin E. Drummond to Earl P. and Ruth Hill, 988 Miller Ferry Road, $218.
Zachary G. and Tayla Lowe to Dylan Chapman, as Trustee, 119 S Louise Avenue, $290.
Deanna Lopez to Erick V.A. Vasquez, 203 Overlook Drive, $106.
Alexander G. and Nickolay Taylor to Robert M. Gragg, map and parcel 080-160, $286.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Judith D. Hyde to William Hyde, map and parcel 105-005, $10.
Jeramy Arnold to Tiffany J. and Jeramy Arnold, map and parcel CG43A-063, $7,500.