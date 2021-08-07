Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of July 26 through July 30
Chapter 7
Dusty Moon Gunn, 104 Woodridge Drive.
Donny Allen Myers and Angela Marie Miller, 161 Woodedge Drive.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $6,987,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
McKinley Homes US LLC to Calhoun 95 Partners LLC, (part of) map and parcel CG42-013, $2,300.
Michael D. Allen to Linda M. Newton, 103 Old Mill Drive, $220.
Matthew Thomas White to Janet Lawrence, 270 Seabolt Road, $77.
Delta Industrial Contractors Inc. to Dustin L. Dier, map and parcel 1231-1286, $260.
Timothy Lee Whitfield to Kristin R. Miles, 104 Miller Lane, $235.
Karen B. Mosser to Scottie Enterprises Inc., 139 Wesley Chapel Road, $60.
Eric F. Bradley to Mark W. Burge, 123 McCreary Road, $150.
The Redbud Village LLC to David Fowler Construction LLC, 175 Shepherd Road, $105.
K. Scott Fletcher to David Fowler Construction LLC, 3514 Dews Pond Road, $175.
Kenneth Scott Fowler to Laurence Henry Mauldin, 449 Lakecrest Cir., $227.
Marvin Wayne Graham Jr. to Cinthya Escalante, 1364 Foxhound Trail, $270.
Michael B. Reece to William B. Perkins, 105 Alton Drive, $260.
Larry D. Moser to Ron Riley Jackson, 325 N. Airport Cir., Resaca, $190.
Marblehead Farms LLC to David Joseph Evans III, 623 Liberty Church Road, $383.
Walraven & Franklin Development Inc. to Elias T. Rodriguez, 101 Pinecrest Drive, $10.
Myrtice Eugenia Nix, as trustee of the Davis Family Trust, to Tyler Hatton Deaton, map and parcel 059-059, $75.
Ethan Knight to Lori Lewis, 719 Riverside Drive, $200.
Daniel Boyd Trammell, as executor, to The Landlord Inc., 424 N. Wall St., $225.
Grandude Investments LLC to Marty Carroll, 204 Newtown Road, $30.
Christopher M. Jones to Todd Daniel Gonzales, 708 Riverside Drive, $196.
James Hugh Allen to Taylor Nicole Geren, 256 Brackett Road, $147.
Sharon Denise Wilson (f/k/a Sharon Denise Fowler) to Charles Baker, 3031 Highway 41, $160.
Brittney Michelle Ryle to John Scott, 460 Blalock Road, $250.
Jodi Jones to Wolgast Corporation, 122 Millers Lane, $190.
Jackye Estrada DeMorataya to TNF Enterprises LLC, Highway 41 map and parcel 042-235 and C33-037, $80.
Brandon Knight to Susan Wise, 320 School House Road, $80.
Theodore Carson to Whitsel Properties LLC, map and parcel 030-182, $40.
Tamara A. Fisher to Michael Lynch, 165 Charles Drive, $225.
Pamela C. Marlow to Douglas W. Edmondson, 127 Peters St., $167.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce
settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $100.
Patricia Maddox Higdon to Edward Baxter Higdon, 7162 Red Bud Road, Ranger, $10.
Gordon County to Carlton Hyde, Corinth Road map and parcel 062-059.
Louise Washington Davis to Harry Washington, 2675 Cash Road, $12.
Louise Washington Davis to Harry Washington, 2661 Cash Road, $12.
Myrtice Eugenia Nix, as trustee, to Tyler Hatton Deaton, map and parcel 059-059, $10.
NuView IRA (FBO James A. Carraway IRA) to James A. Carraway, 1484 Derby Court, $10.
NuView IRA (FBO Linda A. Carraway IRA) to Linda A. Carraway, 1484 Derby Court, $10.
Foxdale Properties LLC to McKinley Homes US LLC, (part of) map and parcel CG42-013, $10.
Trent Frix to Tommie Lee Timms, Taylortown Road map and parcel 105-020, $25.
Kevin P. Malone, as successor trustee, to Jerry Davis, Mountain Loop Road map and parcel 002-005 and 023, $160.
Billie L. Reisner to Lucas Grinde, map and parcel 027A4-03Y, $175.
Logan S. Sutton to Jarrett Carden, 341 Burnt Hickory Lane, $260.
Adolfo E. Jaramillo Forcado and Viviana Jaramillo to Darrell Ray Brown, map and parcel 065-231, $199.