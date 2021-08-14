Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Aug. 2 through Aug. 6
Chapter 7
Danny Michael Welsh II, 362 Forrest Heights Drive.
Chapter 13
Lynda Eveline Starkey, 146 Holcomb Road.
Johnny L. and Carlene S. Welch, 249 Mill Stone Lane.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $9,080,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Hasu Enterprises Inc. to CKRUPA LLC, map and parcel CG57B-083, $2,500.
Michael Jonathan Mitchell to Octave Joseph Borne IV, 191 Levi St., $276.
Robert V. Greeson to Patricia Ann Gravitt, 421 Wall St., $100.
Leland Dennis Beason to Alberto Gonzalez-Samora, 318 Circle Drive, $85.
Prater Corporation to L.P. Owens, 407 Second Ave., $275.
Brent Stepp Construction Company Inc. to SDH Atlanta LLC, map and parcel GC52-044, $75.
Gary M. Edgmon to Girard Farm LLC, map and parcel 024-059A and A1, $399.
JS Sibling Land LLC to Adam McReynolds, (part of) 101-001, $15.
Michael Meadows Family LLLP to Tina Escalante, 2583 Boone Ford Road, $675.
Jeffrey Snodgrass to Christopher Ryan Johnson, 152 Timms Loop, $325.
Wesley R. Price Jr. to Kenneth Scott Fowler, 428 Peachtree Lane, $31.
Osmar Marino Castillo-Ramirez to Joshua Hall, 702 Court St., $146.
Sherry Welter to Candice Cobb, 191 Honeysuckle Cir., $30.
Minnie Watson Quinn to Gordon L. Callaway, 356 Quail Hollow Drive, $11.
Will Johnson to Newtie A. Frost Jr., map and parcel 077-193, $240.
TCP Investments LLC to Cindy L. Dodd, map and parcel 066-371 and 392, $36.
Phillip D. Gobbel to Christina Gentile Potter, 198 Echota Ave., $220.
Bea Holding LLC to Michael Meadows Family LLLP, 411 Pisgah Way, $360.
Luke Hantus to Buddy Lee Pack Jr., 389 S. Sequoyah Cir., $185.
Jack E. Baggett to Larry Black, 2276 Pine Chapel Road, 062-016, $55.
Jacqueline W. Dettmar to Corwyn Fortner, 481 Fields Ferry Drive, $475.
SpringBank LLC to Brian Kendrick, Mauldin Road Lot 289, $152.
Ralph Elwin Kinman to Bradley S. Bartley, 3168 McDaniel Station Road, $290.
Ettalyn Inc. to Dan Dodge, 206 Pine Chapel Road, $180.
C.J. Dodd to Kimberly Hayes Rasbury, Chatsworth Highway map and parcel 053-019A, $55.
Ashley Forthe to Cinda D. Hughes, 1838 Plainview Road, $460.
April Dawn Reyes (f/k/a April Dawn Hobby), as executor; to Carol R. Sanders, as trustee, 203 Woodford Way, $279.
Sandra R. Cashon to Dusty Johnson, 5571 Fairmount Highway, $225.
Dusty L. Johnson to Deborah Sue Addison, 724 Buck Blvd., $165.
Robert G. Thompson III, individually as co-administrator, to Teresa Dent, Pleasant Hill Road map and parcel 093-029, $53.
David Zavala to Sixto Arcos Zaaleta, 101 Adair St., $155.
The Landlord Inc. to Desca Cooley Skipper, 780 Newtown Road, $300.
Joel E. Ostuw to Harry F. Borders, Pleasant Hill Road map and parcel 093-021B, $42.
Pinsk Properties LLC to Maritza Pedlar, map and parcel 1141-167, $95.
K&M Renovations LLC to Jimmy P. Coker, 126 Baker St., $115.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $100.
Raymond Stuart Ferguson to Jeremy Daniel Ferguson, map and parcel 120-035, $37.