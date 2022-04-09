Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of March 28 through April 1
Chapter 7
Justen R. and Sabrina L. Adcock, 112 E. Belmont Drive.
Chapter 13
Randal A. and Kerry C. Akers, 240 Tucker Hollow Road.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $3,683,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
David E. Groover to AgGeorgia Farm Credit, map and parcel 025-068 and 025-068A, $600.
Redus One, LLC to King Car Wash, LLC, map and parcel C26-198 and C27-134, $600.
Seth R. Ronk to Patricia E. Smith, 117 E. Belmont Drive, $69.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, as Trustee, to Ivan and Caly Enterprises, Inc., 110 Alton Drive, $135.
Modern Poultry Alliance, LLC to North Ga. Historic Properties, LLC, map and parcel C33-071, $171.
Larry Holden to Joan Staley, 148168 Main Street, $20.
William B. Bowman to Christian and Joy Nelson, 511 Bowman Drive, $200.
Gregorio Vasquez to Lance L. Lacy, 113 Lakeview Circle, $8.
Paula N. Carson to Phillips Brothers Acquisitions, LLC, map and parcel C11-102, $96.
Darwin R. and Mary K. Kemper to Leo Bly, Jr. and Generosa D. Dingal, map and parcel 1331-1416, $58.
Tammi Hedges to Tyler Hobberchalk, 1229 Rock Creek Road, $20.
Freddie Fletcher to Mercedes Gutierrez Carachure and Daysi G. Sanana, 387 Old Dixie Harbor, $133.
Linda L. Johns to Zachary Guess, 58 Old Red Bud Road, $155.
Maria Baker to Lance L. Lacy, 108 Lakeview Circle, $5.
Daniel Monteith to 512 Plainville, Inc., map and parcel P17B-115, $5.
Ralph Bowman to 412 Plainville, Inc., map and parcel P17B-075, $8.
MGR Holdings, LLC to WP RE Ventures 1, LLC, 0 Central Avenue, $40.
Brandon M. Carter to James M. Lewis, Jr. and Amanda L. Henson, 726 Bailey Ridge, $675.
Estate of Denise C. Wilson to Jessica Roberson, 415 Pamela Drive, $160.
Richard Campbell to James B. Owens, III, 1126 Panda Drive, $23.
Jackie Streetman to Jennie J. and James B. Owens, III, 1101 Panda Drive, $25.
Jeffrey Ridgway to Ridgway Real Estate Holdings, LLC, 879 Buck Boulevard, $178.
Barbara Galmon to Arturo Osorio-Eleuterio, 510 Circle Drive, $100.
Thomas Klinner to Alisha M. and Dwayne K. Goodwin, map and parcel 077-048, $199.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Pamela Russell to Gil Smith, map and parcel 066B-102, $70,000.