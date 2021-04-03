Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $14,621,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Katherine W. Attaway to Stuart Timothy Mueller, 364 Spring Valley Drive, $173.
LG Construction & Development LLC to Amanda Zoller, 153 Hurds Pathway, $249.
SDH Atlanta LLC to William Brent Shropshire, 110 Willowbrook Court, $255.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Kevin D. Brown, 229 Willowbrook Way, $239.
Gary L. Tipton to Gary Botti, map and parcel 086-075, $65.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Rene Hernandez, 227 Willowbrook Way, $218.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Hassan Niblet II, 108 Willowbrook Court, $220.
Johnny J. Jones Realty LLC to Brandon Christopher Booth, 747 Brackett Road, $25.
Sharon E. Church to W. Harrison Unlimited LLC, Rips Road map and parcel GC56-039, $19.
Mitcham Holdings LLC to David Douglas, Miller Road map and parcel 010-031, $400.
Brian D. Wilson to Ramiro Chavez, 113 Mountain View Drive, $310.
Pamela Mitchell Palmer (f/k/a Michelle Griffith) to Barry Hulsey, 1663 Pine Chapel Road, $540.
Aditya D. Patel to The Vibe Group Inc., 186 Maplewood Drive, $48.
Archie and Dwight Young to Sonny Nguyen, 5160 Highway 136 Nicklesville Road, $140.
James Scott Hood to Johnny Barnes, Pittman Road map and parcel (part of) 126-007, $55.
E&M Prime Investments LLC to William McGinnis, map and parcel GC27-010 and 011, $90.
John Erwin to Kennedy S. Clark, 440 NW Riverside Drive, $120.
Stephen D., Constance and Thaddeus Youmans III to Curtis Parkway Holdings LLC, map and parcel 056-027, $1,200.
Lamar Whittenburg to Gabe Jones, Darby Road map and parcel 047-050, $27.
Megan Nicole Watson to April Breen, 170 Hunters Crossing, $185.
Henry A. Wint Jr. to Tori Perez Fraire, Windy Hill Lane map and parcel 089A-032, $9.
Judy Carol Reeves to Paula Vineyard, 2909 Roland Hayes Parkway, $260.
Matabhakti LLC to Prime Rental DB LLC, 3057 Battlefield Parkway, $165.
Lori A. Fink (a/k/a Lori A. Johnson) to Thomas Ford, 606 Cartecay Drive, $185.
Roth Freedom LLC to ADE 873 LLC, map and parcel 113-067, $600.
Roth Freedom 2010 LLC to ADE 873 LLC, map and parcel 113-067, $600.
Narendra Shah to ADE 873 LLC, map and parcel 113-055, $251.
Luke New to Andrew J. Stone, 314 Kings Pointe Drive, $257.
M&B Properties of Calhoun LLC to 512 Union Grove LLC, 512 Union Grove Road, $4,800.
Elaine McRee to Shawn Bailey, Defoor Road (part of) map and parcel 052-002, $11.
Ashley Carter to Leighanna Edwards, 1128 Dempsey Loop Road, $156.
Enterprise Investments and Management LLC to Warren Anthony Martin Jr., 242 Woodridge Drive, $370.
Connor Stewart to Thomas Chandler Ross, 120 Meadow Lane, $183.
Jonathan W. Knoblett to Sara Smith, 161 Westminster Way, $280.
Melinda D. Divall to Dena A. Boswell, 250 Blackwood Court, $186.
Larry K. Hughes to Jazer Alonso, Packet Court, $7.
D&D Investment Properties LLC to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO John Grattafiori IRA, map and parcel 074-023, $180.
D&D Investment Properties LLC to John D. Grattafiori, map and parcel 074-023, $516.
WJH LLC to Carlo A. Gottshaw, map and parcel GC43A-293, $206.
Justin Walston to Nora Kelly Pickering, 254 Brody Drive, $150.
Steven W. and Amelia W. Powers to Bert G. Fekete, map and parcel CG58B-109, $187.
Sidney E. and Boyd H. Brown, successor trustees, to Dale McDougle, Shaw Road (part of) map and parcel 037-057, $98.
WJH LLC to Julian Daniel Zehr, map and parcel CG43A-296, $191.
JRP Fuller LLC to Divvy Homes Warehouse I LLC, 102 Huntington Lane, $195.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $100.
Jonah Campbell to Robert L. Campbell, Mount Zion Road map and parcel 051-052, $10.
Esterh Olmedo Villalobos to Serafin Villalobos-Ramirez, map and parcel C50-059, $1.
William Alvin Barnette to Steve Manis, map and parcel 076A-100.