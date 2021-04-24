Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $5,190,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Balvantbhai Kantilal Patel, 106 Willowbrook Court, $243.
Metropolitan Management Group LLC to Solorio Brothers LLC, 2285 Highway 411, $60.
Silvertone Residential GA LLC to John Wilson Graber, 105 Lighthouse Cove, $354.
Catina Johnson to James Paxton Hill, 135 York Place, $260.
Rodney H. Alldredge to Jamey Lee Waters, 839 Herrington Bend Road, $475.
Jamey L. Water to Ricky Coggins, 203 Brianna Blvd., $225.
Jennifer Jennings (a/k/a Jennifer Elizabeth Jennings) to Kobe Jordan Davenport, 157 Bradley Road, $173.
WJH LLC to Bailey Alexandra Perry, map and parcel CG43A-292, $185.
Lisa Hadususanto to Alexandria Nicole Hood, 121 Deer Run Trail, $156.
Joyce Owen to Sarah Elizabeth Stockburger, 2913 Red Bud Road, $148.
Traci Renee Cochran to Joseph Alexander Smith, 237 Hardin Road, $155.
James Paul Surdi to Wendell Ray Mathews Jr., 165 Granny Smith Lane, $230.
TNF Enterprises LLC to Richard Basulto Cardero, 138 Landing Drive, $40.
Brent Step Construction Company Inc. to SDH Atlanta, part of mother parcel C53-044, $75.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Ngo Duc Tinh, 233 Willowbrook Way, $244.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Arthur Jesionowski, 235 Willowbrook Way, $246.
Roy F. McGregor Jr. to Jeff & Jeff Investments LLC, 749 Brackett Road, $33.
Linda M. Evans to Rachel B. Goforth, 3212 Riverbend Road, $132.
Greg L. Brown to Catina Nicole Johnson, 128 Wexford Drive, $355.
Daryl K. Bowman to Nicholas S. Gianella, 736 Johnson Road, $145.
Stephanie Burklin to Wilton L. Baker Jr., 2090 Plainview Road, $200.
Allstar Properties I LLC to AROB Properties LLC, 100 Wright Court, $235.
Jerrell E. Reid to Eric M. Stumbo, 222 River Bend Drive, $179.
Karen S. Copp to Patsy Weaver Cantrell, 154 Lakecrest Cir., $185.
Clifton Scott Meadows Jr. to Ethan Isiah Mitchell, 100 Woodrow St., $145.
Deborah H. Payne to Ryan Blalock, 900 Reeves Station Road, $103.
J. Philip Beamer Jr. to David Vasquez, 202 Sherwood Drive, $50.
Juan Blanco to Juana Rodriguez, Regina Forest Road map and parcel 033A-040, $14.
Nathan Rodney McElrath to Mike Masley, 7526 Red Bud Road, $35.
Geneva R. Owens to Vendure LLC, Stones Loop map and parcel Gc58-020 and 023 (lots 23 and 24), $110.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $100.
Triple E. Properties LLC to 310 S. Industrial Blvd. LLC, (part of) map and parcel C43-045N.
Triple E. Properties LLC to 320 S. Industrial Blvd. LLC, (part of) map and parcel C43-045N.
Cassie A. Porter to Cassie Williams, 285 Brody Drive, $10.
Lisa R. McAfee to Joseph E. Aniballi, map and parcel 066-046, $10.