Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of April 11 through April 15
Chapter 7
Jennifer L. Gordon, PO Box 2523.
Kandice D. Johnson, 454 Gee Road.
Chapter 13
Sharon F. Buckingham, 1865 Rome Road, Apt. 10.
Stephen B. Nelson, 898 Union Grove Church Road, Adairsville.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $5,333,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Patricia L. Duncan to Robert Skebe and Justin C. Sears, 371 Nomad Court, $480.
Michael S. Rogers to Mark A. and Teresa M. Barnett, map and parcel 070-111, $85.
Brent Stepp Construction Company, Inc. to SDH Atlanta, LLC, map and parcel C52044: 021, 022, 023 & 024, $154.
Jimmy D. Bowen to Elizabeth E. Blankenship, map and parcel 066-432, $150.
Chad and Laura Phillips to Kris and Bridgett Roberts JTWROS, map and parcel 062-138, $35.
Joe M. Stepp to Sandy J. and Ericka Perez and Olivia Fraire, 155 Lavista Drive, $67.
Nicole Pratt to Velazquez Investments, LLC, 108 Avalon Drive, $135.
Ashley Smith to Michael Bidlack, 444 Switch Connector Road, $272.
Johnny D. Brown to William S. Britt, map and parcel 041-046, $335.
Justin L. Middlebrooks to Hartsocks Properties, LLC, 932 Highway 411, $20.
Gary L. Lewis to Donny and Brenda Abrahams, 153 York Street, $630.
William C. Green to Mary F. Harmon, 137 Old Mill Drive, $240.
Karelia A. Madrigal to Daniel J. and Kaitlyn Bazin, 131 Pin Oak Lane, $290.
Pablo E. Balboa to Debbie Little, 1959 Miller Ferry Road, $875.
Geneva Sinnamon to Zachary M. and Tarra W. Hightower, 108 Roberts Street, $99.
Chance Hicks to Kass Investments, LLC, 119 Peters Street, $105.
Mary F. Harmon to Watson C. and Cathy G. Coffey, 285 Scott Circle, $240.
Leo-Nidas Enterprises, Inc. to Georgian Assets, LLC, map and parcel P17-B072;073 and 017-006;004, $345.
Arthur E. and/or Julia. G Butterfield, as Trustee, to Jetson Acquisitions, LLC, map and parcel 025-013 and 025-118, $225.
Kyle Stevens to David Green, 128 Crystal River Drive, $225.
Calvin T. Watts to Motorcycle Pro Care, LLC, map and parcel F02Z-032;033, $150.
The Clavino Company, LLC to Jesus Rios and Sara Wolfe, 7193 Fairmount Highway, $193.
Daniel Jastram to Mango Mix, LLC, 355 S. Wall Street, $215.
Benito Martinez Perez to Juan A. Santay Escobar, 120 Nation Drive, $145.
Sherry M. Talley to Suleyma A. Cardoza, 132 Coggins Loop, $30.
Cody M. Benton to Gloridalma G. De Ramirez and Otto E. Ramirez Espina, 0 Highway 41, $15.
Gregory L. Cribb, as Trustee, to Ayanna Robert, 141 Carters Overlook Drive, $25.
Tommy R. Allen to Kim E. Farrell, map and parcel 1141-098, $10.
Jennifer D. Hunter, as Executrix, to Melody Chaney, 142 Poplar Street, $237.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Annie Goss to Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC, map and parcel 078070, $110,000.
Michael Benfield to Tina M. and Michael Benfield, map and parcel 007-007, $1.
Hollie Young to Jesse Shearer, map and parcel C54-010, $10.
Thomas T. Warmack to Alisha N. Warmack, 190 Woodford Way, $1.