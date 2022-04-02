Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of March 21 through March 25
Chapter 13
Robert W. and Nora E. Espy, 191 Webber Road.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $24,075,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
John W. Henderson to Christopher T. and Christina Hall, 1454 Old Rome Dalton Road, $415.
Teresa Scardino to Jonathan Maddox, 270 Brackett Road, $220.
Scottie M. and Casey D. Evans to Cheston M. and Katheryn H. McAllister, 782 Darby Road, $540.
Robert J. Lofty to Southern Willow Properties, LLC, map and parcel 020-149, $227.
Ronald E. and Robbie F. Driggers to Sean and Amanda Pennel, map and parcel 070-041, $50.
Peachtree Building Group, LLC to Alex A. Del Nodal, map and parcel 033-361, $217.
Ryan A. Crowe to Jeffrey A. and Amber A. Vicek, map and parcel 128-019C, $450.
Bamco Poperties, LLC to Harley F. Barnette, map and parcel C22-026; C33-024; C33-023; C33-072, $35.
Colby Sanford to Jeremy McCuirt, 116 Savannah Street, $300.
OWR, LLC to Momeni & Sons, Inc., map and parcel 048-002, $15,433.
Kevin Baxter to Jon and Bobbi Henry, 596 Ryo Mountain Loop, $120.
Betty Poole to Stephen and Cindy Poole, 209 Calhoun Avenue, $59.
Zillow Homes Property Trust to P5 2021-2 Borrower, LLC, map and parcel 080-157, $248.
Laxmibun Champaklal, LLC to Pragji, Inc., map and parcel C57-031, $650.
Steven B. Higginbotham to John Agustin and Lori-Anne Augustin, map and parcel 007-093A, $215.
Brent Stepp Construction Company, Inc. to SDH Atlanta, LLC, map and parcel C52044;029;030;031;032, $150.
Melanie J. Moore to John and Amelia Lord, map and parcel C25-181, $19.
Melanie J. Moore to Kimberly Hall, map and parcel C25-182, $19.
Rita J. Parker to Robert E. Shuman, map and parcel 110-030, $40.
Rachel Gallman, as Admin, to Prosper International, Inc., 875 Airport & Cline Road Circle, $1,089.
Ed Hall to William C. Hicks, map and parcel 030-212A, $75.
Joe Ostuw to Charles E. Fuller, Jr., 2400 Pleasant Hill Road, $265.
Joel Ostuw to Charles E. Fuller, Jr., 2577 Pleasant Hill Road, $325.
Vicki L. Harkins to Markgaret Harkins, 178 Old Dalton Road, $150.
Justin G. Phipps to Ryan D. Griffin, 140 Brookwood Drive, $130.
William C. Bowers to Dustin M. and Misty D. Lee, 109 Long Pinte Drive, $304.
Brian G. Carden to Jonathan M. and Brittany N. Karmaou, 104 Aspen Drive, $810.
Tuan Ngo to Phuc H. Le, 285 Cash Road, $1,150.
Gary D. Pruitt, Jr. to Jacqueline D. Montgomery, 325 Brody Drive, $240.
Rodney Mathis, as Admin, to Bearded Fish, LLC, 2324 Rome Road, $130.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Cody L. Young to Cecil E. Young, 330 Cochran Road, $1.
Wilson C. Wilson to Theresa A. Wilson, 0 53 Spur Highway, $8,900.
Estate of James C. Wilson to Theresa A. Wilson, 111 East Belmont, $86,000.
Cynthia and Todd Norrell to Cynthia Norrell, 388 Newtown Church Road, $1.
Pablo Quezada to Department of Transportation, map and parcel C23-095, $16,000.
S1 Properties, LLC to Mauldin Partners, LLC, 1285 Mauldin Road, $3,075.
Elite Land & Properties, LLC to Badger Services, LLC, 442 Marque Lane, $6.
Elite Land & Properties, LLC to Badger Services, LLC, 1464 Hanna Drive, $6.
Dana L. Jones to Dakota Rasbury, 513 Oakland Drive, $200.
Thomas W. Harcrow to Danco Builders, LLC, 153 Ridgecrest Drive, $45.
Gena Miller to Ashley Milton, map and parcel 095A-135, $20.
Theodore and Ginger King, as Successor Trustees, to Oothcalooga- RPTG-TK, LLC, map and parcel C26-026, $22.
Worley’s Apartments, LLC to Vendure, LLC, map and parcel 035-111 and 035-114, $445.
Charles A. Moore to Amber Cochran, 152 Hanover Circle, $188.
Judith J. Hyde to Creswell Dodd, 111 Bristol Place, $300.