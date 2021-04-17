Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $12,315,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Steven M. Womack to Janice Callihan, map and parcel 113A-006, $28.
Sherry Thomason to Khar Mang, 2555 Cash Road, $1,280.
Bernardo Aranda to Wanda Browder Construction Inc., 32 &33 Rona Court, Resaca, $30.
Sidney E. Brown, as executor of the estate of Pamela H. Brown, to Robert Lee Cochran, Shaw Road map and parcel 037-057, $112.
Angie Evans, as administrator, to Pamela Unruh, 373 Mount Vernon Drive, $138.
Dana L. Gravitt to Thai Hoang Do, 462 Bethesda Church Road, $1,400.
Donald G. Smith to Nancy Delores Rice, 154 Regency Row, $194.
Century Traditions LLC to Veronica Teran, 269 Soldiers Pathway, $189.
Century Traditions LLC to Jose L. Avila Hernandez, 241 Soldiers Pathway, $195.
Ernest B. Rutledge to Nickolas Cade Delia, 397 Erwin Hill Road, $156.
Century Traditions LLC to Keenan Greene, 247 Soldiers Pathway, $186.
SonJ I LLC to Joshua David Steele, 126 Singletree Drive, $145.
Casey Joe Baxter to Jason Jerome Justice, 1784 Trimble Hollow Road, $158.
Sidney E. Brown, as executor of the estate of Pamela H. Brown, to Robert Lee Cochran, Shaw Road map and parcel 037-057, $43.
Amerigas Propane L.P. to Steven L. Brannon, 1869 Highway 411, $150.
Stephanie Starr to George D. Eshleman, map and parcel 074A-040, $203.
Lakeview Investments LLC to Bria Denise Hale, map and parcel 1231-477, $2,500.
Michael D. and Peggy D. Bearden to Nathan Circle LLC, 103 Nathan Circle, $245.
Maple Home Buyers LLC to Erica L. Gurrier, 115 Levi St., $200.
Tony L. Temple to Ceco Gentry, 105 White Graves Road, $100.
Hazen Briggs to Jason Jacob Skiwski, 669 Everett Springs Road, $175.
Brian Richard Wenum, individually as executor, to Deen Enterprises LLC, 120 Blackwood Court, $25.
Spingbank LLC to Charles Long, Fire Tower Road (part of) map and parcel 119-001, $134.
Alfred Lewis Caldwell to Jerrell Edward Reid, 179 Westminster Way, $273.
Thomas Griffith Construction LLC to Adam Griffith, 220 Gordon Ave, $82.
Hugh W. Greeson to OWR LLC, 3773 U.S. Highway 41, $245.
Alan Robertson, as executor of the estate of Betty Jane Kirby, to Titan Investments & Construction LLC, 190 Owens Gin Road, $32.
Brenda Whitfield (a/k/a Brenda L. Littlejohn) to Candace R. Edwards, 236 Danny Cir., $140.
Gregory R. and Paula R. Waycott, as trustees, to William Thomas Hill III, 103 Chastain St., $210.
Calvin Jordan Cady to Aaron Cullen, 438 Spring Hill Road, $255.
Susan S. Stephens to Dayana Martinez, 4035 Rome Road, $43.
Adam Mauldin to Delelar Sharon Wolf, 252 Valley View Cir., $122.
Charles Edward Mitchell to Carl Jones, map and parcel 061-108 and 112, $84.
Nathanial L. Bennett to Bernard Barsalou, 160 Wagon Trail, Fairmount, $182.
312 Land Company LLC to Manisha Investments LLC, (part of) map and parcel C73-003, $225.
Craig Langway to Gregory Carender, map and parcel 1231-1162, $125.
PFW Properties Inc. to David J. Lance Sr., Lance Road (part of) map and parcel 065-057, $121.
PFW Properties Inc. to Advanta IRA Administration LLC, FBO David J. Lance Sr., Lance Road (part of) 065-057, $354.
PFW Properties Inc. to BEA Hilltop LLC, Lance Road (part of) 065-057, $300.
PFW Properties Inc. to Advanta IRA Administration LLC, FBO David J. Lance Sr., Lance Road (part of) 065-057, $175.
Robert Michael Owens, as executor, to KC’s Homes GA LLC, 133 Central Ave., $90.
Christopher Charles Baggett to Jordan Nichael Stone, 163 Lavista Drive, $147.
Jose Francisco Arias Tovar to Elizabeth Mary Hreniuk, 223 McConnell Road, $124.
Kelly Mashburn to Carolyn J. Mieser, 103 Ivy Lane, $250.
Tamera Wells to Kass Investments LLC, 207 Webber Road, $48.
Jeff Silvers to Timonty M. Gregory, 3030 Shirley Road, $12.
Trella Kay Clance to Lamar Whittenburg, 211 Ivey Drive, $270.
Daryl Warren, individually as executor, to Scottie Enterprises Inc., Red Bud Road, $140.
Deborah A. and Jay H. Balies to Lamar Hyde, 128 Mt. Zion Road, $280.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-
profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $100.
Truist Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, map and parcel 105-040, $10.