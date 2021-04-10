Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $7,507,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Daniel Keith Agee, 231 Willowbrook Way, $243.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Isidro Bautista, 206 Birch Lane, $156.
WJH LLC to David Scott Jones, 511 Peters St., Apt. 701, $178.
Michael Meadows Family LLLP to Fat Tire Farm LLLP, Pendley Road map and parcel (part of) 077-066D, $255.
Mitchell Todd Lacey to Diana O. Layson, David Lake Road map and parcel 042-002, $100.
Randy Abernathy to Jeremy S. Printup, 104 Neal St., $10.
George Mathis to Tammy I. Silvers, 130 Frix Lane, $155.
Kristen Holbert (f/k/a Kristin N. Rogers) to Joshua Blaylock, 214 Aubrey Ave., $230.
Michael Morgan to Lynne Blackman, 183 Sabrina Lane, $116.
Salvador Acosta-Sanchez to Alma Delia Solis-Valdes, 330 Larkspur Drive, $215.
Angela D. Cross (f/k/a Angela Danyelle Woody and D.J. Woody Jr.) to Walter Herbert Watts, 1024 Newtown Loop, $110.
Chloe Bishop (f/k/a Chloe Babb) to Sheila Carter, 116 Waterford Drive, $85.
Jerry Alan Towe to Victor A. Woddall, 348 E. Plainview Road, $25.
Kevin T. Poole to James Clifton Parker Jr., 226 Brookstone Drive, $240.
Shirley P. Slaughter to Penny Charles, map and parcel CG55B-0621100, $184.
Robert E. Shaw to David J. Lance, Lance Road map and parcel 065-055, $750.
WJH LLC to David K. Karraker II, map and parcel CG43A-334, $207.
Karen Denis Lee to Tanna Johnson, 244 E. Plainview Road, $160.
Arthur and Rebecca McClellan to Michael A. Moore Jr., map and parcel 1231-1580, $14.
Mark Turner, trustee of Linda Sue Irrevocable Trust, to Scott M. Marcus, 1350 Hill City Road, $70.
Robert Patrick Gunn to Adam Garrett Long, map and parcel CG55B-034, $244.
Wendall Ray Matthews Jr. to Khristie L. Kelly, 145 Hickory Hollow Drive, $208.
Wanda Moore to Manesa Long, 303 Blalock Road, $102.
Old Mill Investors LLC to Venture Communities LLC, (a portion of) C36-123, $72.
Brandy Stargell to Megan Watson, 120 Westwood Drive, $329.
Con-Onaula Farms LLLP to OWR LLC, Trimble Hollow Road (part of) map and parcel 048-002, $853.
Linda Moore Kelly to OWR LLC, Trimble Hollow Road (part of) map and parcel 048-002, $426.
Century Traditions LLC to Agustin Teran Sancez, 234 Soldiers Pathway, $189.
Paul Land to Sanchez Development LLC, 310 Burnt Hickory Lane, $25.
Henry Shane Hammond to Donald Stripling, 396 Camelot Cir., $125.
Lela Ophelia Young to Kylie Nunn, 1540 Pearl Johnson Road, $32.
Real Estate Direct LLC to Kristen Marie Campbell, map and parcel 104-071, $240.
Linda Kaye Silvers to Wendall Silvers, 296 Hanes Road, $27.
Richard Belcher, trustee, to Randy Lamar Hufstetler, map and parcel 080-083, $261.
Matthew K. Waters to Scott Anderson, map and parcel 128-0=106, $274.
Deborah Nation to Crystal Jean Gregory, 3640 Rome Road, $180.
Gustavo Valazquez to Steven Dale Bowen, 300 Legacy Lane, $180.
Dakota Rasbury to Justin Childress, Owens Gin Road map and parcel 072-084 and 073-008, $185.
Thomas E. Schwartz to Ronald D. Herr, Timber Ridge Lane Lot 16, $26.
Thomas E. Schwartz to Ronald D. Herr, Timber Ridge Lane Lot 17, $26.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $100.
Charming Homes LLC to Beverly Benson, 219 Forrest Ave.
Sunshine Properties LLC to Charming Homes LLC, 101 Buena Vista Drive.
Janie Morris Dunman to Christopher S. Parr, White Hill Drive map and parcel (part of) 022-114, $1.