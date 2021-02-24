Ester Lopez, Prevention/Intervention Division Manager of The Council on Alcohol and Drugs, announced that the Gordon Prevention Initiative has been awarded the Drug-Free Communities grant from the Office of National
Drug Control Policy. This initiative is connected to the Gordon County Family Connection’s Teen Health Task Force. While the Voluntary Action Center will serve as the fiscal agent, the Council on Alcohol and Drugs will oversee the implementation of the grant initiative.
The Drug-Free Communities grant is a $101 million federal grant program that establishes and strengthens collaboration among various sectors of communities across the US working to prevent youth substance use. Drug-Free Communities are programs that work to reduce youth substance use rates in communities across the country. This will be a five year grant with the potential of five additional years that could bring over $1 million prevent youth substance use in to Gordon County.
“The Gordon County Teen Health Task Force began in 2004 to work together in our community to address issues of concern to all agencies and service providers,” stated Heather Moss, Gordon Family Connection Coordinator. Collaborating partners include key representatives from Calhoun City and Gordon County Schools, Calhoun City and Gordon County law enforcement, Advent Health Hospital and clinics, Gordon County 911 Center, Gordon County Department of Family and Children’s Services, Gordon County Juvenile Court, Gordon County Court Appointed Special Advocates, Gordon County Department of Health, 4-H, Gordon Boys & Girls Club, Gordon County Domestic Violence Outreach, Prevention Child Abuse, local churches, Highland Rivers Health, Georgia Hope, parents and youth.
“Alarming statistics about the risky behaviors of our youth were the driving force for the development of the THTF. And while we focused on and directed our efforts to change statistics our focused changed as improvements were made and inroads were accomplished,” Moss continued. Examples of Gordon County improvements include the number of teen pregnancies (ages 15—17) has dropped nearly 50% from 2010; teen births have dropped 10% during the last ten years; and the number of young children, ages 3—4, not attending preschool has dropped 10%.
With continued efforts are in place for continued success in these and other areas, other statistics of risky behaviors increased and need community attention and focus. Moss stated, “ COVID related home confinement, job losses, erratic school schedules, and mounting financial and health concerns have changed the dynamics within Gordon county families and homes. Therefore the timing to increase awareness of and education about substance abuse, its affects on youth, young adults and families is critical. We’re excited about working together to affect positive changes and building futures.”
The Gordon Prevention Initiative with the Drug-Free Communities grant goal is to build capacity for and community strength in addressing use of alcohol and tobacco/vaping Lopez stated, “I am currently interviewing for the Gordon Prevention Initiative project coordinator and we look forward to implementing the first steps of this vital community plan.”