Gordon County welcomes year's first babies From staff reports Jan 5, 2022 Gordon County welcomed two of its newest residents on New Year's Day as the first babies born at a pair of area medical facilities.The first baby of 2022 born in the county limits said hello to the world on Saturday, Jan. 1, as The Baby Place at AdventHealth Gordon welcomed its Emma Palemo Archila.Arriving at 5 p.m., and weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches long, little Emma is the daughter of Tina Bernal Archila and Jonathan Palemo.The baby was presented a gift basket by hospital staff to congratulate them on being AdventHealth Gordon's New Year family.Another Gordon County resident made his arrival earlier the same day at Floyd Medical Center in Rome.At 4:22 a.m. Jameson Buck Buchanan was the first baby born at FMC, tipping the scales at 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measuring 19 inches long.Jameson is the son of Katie and Jacob Buchanan and has a two-year-old sister named Sadie.The family received gifts from The Gift Shop at Floyd as well as Cheeky Baby Boutique and Jonesies Children's Shop of Rome.