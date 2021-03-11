Voters in Gordon County are now considering a 1-cent Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax that could generate millions to benefit Gordon County and Calhoun City schools.
Early voting wrapped up on Friday in relation to the ESPLOST. According to early numbers reported by the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office on Thursday, more than 329 votes were cast in-person. A "handful" of absentee votes, they said, had been cast.
Polls will be open on Election Day, March 16, for in-person voting from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Gordon County Board of Elections office, located at 408 Court Street.
The ESPLOST, if approved, would extend through June 2027. The proceeds of the tax would be distributed between the two local school districts according to the ratio of full-time student enrollment in each as of October 2020.
Calhoun City Schools would, therefore, receive 39.8% of the collection, or $24,676,000, while Gordon County Schools would receive 60.2% or $37,324,000. The resolution on the March 16 ballot would also permit the county school system to issue general obligation bonds, not to exceed $35 million.
Some of the proposed construction, renovation and modification projects outlined by the districts in the past several months include technology updates, parking lot improvements and expansions, the construction of an Early Learning Academy, HVAC repairs and work to athletic fields and facilities.
To contact the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office with questions about voting, call 706-629-7781.