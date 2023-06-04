Scam Alert

Gordon County Sheriff’s Office has received a number of reports recently of citizens receiving telephone calls from male individuals purporting to be deputy sheriffs attempting to collect fines.

The scammers will accuse the victim of “missing jury duty." The scammers have used the names “Deputy Braddox” and/or “Captain Hall." This is a scam.

