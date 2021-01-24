A veteran of the Gordon County Sheriff's Office passed away Sunday morning due to complications from COVID-19, according to Sheriff Mitch Ralston.
“I am heartbroken today to inform the people of Calhoun and Gordon County that we have lost a great man and a wonderful public servant," Ralston said. "Capt. Garigan served in the Sheriff’s Office for over three decades as a uniformed deputy, a detective and most recently as the Jail Division Commander. He rose steadily through the ranks and was decorated on numerous occasions for bravery and excellent police work."
Garigan was also known around the community for his love of sports, and was a member of the Power 107.7 sports team and before that a member of the WEBS sports team, according to a statement released by Kickin 103.5.
"We appreciate his service to our community, law enforcement, high school sports, and local broadcasting," the radio station's release said Sunday. "Mike will be sorely missed."
Garigan's influence in the community was far reaching, drawing a statement from State Rep. Matt Barton (R-Calhoun).
“Big” Mike was known by many and always stood ready to help anyone in need," Barton said. "He was particularly active in helping the youth of our community. Please join me in prayer for his family and friends."
In the 90s, Garigan was the Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. coordinator, as well as a coach for youth sports.
"He was known for his love of sports and he dedicated countless hours to coaching young people’s teams," Ralston said. "Mike loved children. He loved people. He was a dedicated peace officer, a devoted Christian, and a loving family man. Mike battled tenaciously and bravely for several weeks with the the illness. He was a fighter. My staff and I loved Mike and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike’s family at this trying time.”
