New COVID cases remain low this week as Gordon County marks a total of 250 recorded deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Gordon County saw its first death, per Georgia Department of Public Health data, on March 27, 2022. Overall, there have been 13,359 cases in Gordon County. There have also been an additional 43 probable deaths and Georgia Department of Public Health reports a total of 545 hospitalizations.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 11 new cases and one death. Across Georgia, 3,505 new cases and 98 deaths were reported.
Gordon County’s Community Level continues to stay in that Low category. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those using public transport are also recommended to mask.
Despite that Low category, case rates have risen back up to 58.66 per 100k in population. New COVID-19 admissions to hospitals have also increased to 7.2 per 100k. Both of those are more than double what they were the week prior. Finally, the amount of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with COVID has increased to 3.1%, half a percent above the week prior.
The flu also remains a risk as Georgia looks towards Thanksgiving. Since October 8, there have been two reported flu deaths in the state as well as 76 influenza outbreaks. Per Georgia DPH’s influenza-like illness (ILI) activity indicator, Georgia has “very high” ILI activity. The highest hospitalization rates for the flu are currently those aged four years and younger and those ages 65 and older.
Fortunately, cases of RSV and rhino-entero viruses, which were high several weeks ago, have begun to decline over the past couple of weeks. With cold and flu season off to a busy start, those interested in getting vaccinated against the flu can visit vaccines.gov/find-vaccines to look for the flu shot that best suits them.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon.