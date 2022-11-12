Northwest Georgia health care leaders urge action to stem COVID-19 spread

Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River St.

 File, Blake Silvers

New COVID cases remain low this week as Gordon County marks a total of 250 recorded deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Gordon County saw its first death, per Georgia Department of Public Health data, on March 27, 2022. Overall, there have been 13,359 cases in Gordon County. There have also been an additional 43 probable deaths and Georgia Department of Public Health reports a total of 545 hospitalizations.

