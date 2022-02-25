Gordon County restaurant inspections Feb 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dairy Queen288 Highway 53Inspection date: Feb. 18Score: 96Last Score: 91Prior Score: 96Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed employee beverage container in a food prep area in unapproved container.Denny’s288 Resaca Beach BoulevardInspection date: Feb. 15Score: 89Last Score: 87Prior Score: 86Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed lacking proof of Food Manager Certification.♦ Observed soil buildup inside ice bin at waitress station.♦ Observed tray used to store clean cups heavily soiled.♦ Observed storage shelving for clean food containers with buildup.♦ Observed several packages of hard boiled eggs with use by date of 2/1/2022 and inspection performed on 2/15/2022.Little Caesars724 Highway 53Inspection date: Feb. 16Score: 96Last Score: 82Prior Score: 88Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed employee eating in a food prep area.S & J Events and Cafe455 Belwood Road, Suite 20Inspection date: Feb. 17Score: 83Last Score: 100Prior Score: 99Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed empty tea container inside of handwashing sink.♦ Observed improper horizontal separation of raw animal foods (raw shelled eggs) and ready-to-eat foods (containers of cherry tomatoes).♦ Observed open gallon of milk stored in reach-in cooler greater than 24 hours without date mark of when milk was opened.♦ Observed container of chicken broth, pimento cheese, pasta salad, and cooked green beans in reach-in cooler greater than 24 hours without date mark of preparation.Starbucks Coffee Company605 Highway 53Inspection date: Feb. 21Score: 96Last Score: 94Prior Score: 96Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed ice box scoop storage container soiled.♦ Observed sanitizer concentration not at proper minimum concentration levels per manufacturer recommendations. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Fourth development proposed for sizzling Union Grove east of I-75 Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Feb. 19, 2022 Arrest records from the Feb. 16, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Calhoun Food City's McCoy recognized for volunteerism Gordon Record, Feb. 19, 2022 Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.