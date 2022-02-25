Dairy Queen

288 Highway 53

Inspection date: Feb. 18

Score: 96

Last Score: 91

Prior Score: 96

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed employee beverage container in a food prep area in unapproved container.

Denny’s

288 Resaca Beach Boulevard

Inspection date: Feb. 15

Score: 89

Last Score: 87

Prior Score: 86

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed lacking proof of Food Manager Certification.

♦ Observed soil buildup inside ice bin at waitress station.

♦ Observed tray used to store clean cups heavily soiled.

♦ Observed storage shelving for clean food containers with buildup.

♦ Observed several packages of hard boiled eggs with use by date of 2/1/2022 and inspection performed on 2/15/2022.

Little Caesars

724 Highway 53

Inspection date: Feb. 16

Score: 96

Last Score: 82

Prior Score: 88

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed employee eating in a food prep area.

S & J Events and Cafe

455 Belwood Road, Suite 20

Inspection date: Feb. 17

Score: 83

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 99

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed empty tea container inside of handwashing sink.

♦ Observed improper horizontal separation of raw animal foods (raw shelled eggs) and ready-to-eat foods (containers of cherry tomatoes).

♦ Observed open gallon of milk stored in reach-in cooler greater than 24 hours without date mark of when milk was opened.

♦ Observed container of chicken broth, pimento cheese, pasta salad, and cooked green beans in reach-in cooler greater than 24 hours without date mark of preparation.

Starbucks Coffee Company

605 Highway 53

Inspection date: Feb. 21

Score: 96

Last Score: 94

Prior Score: 96

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed ice box scoop storage container soiled.

♦ Observed sanitizer concentration not at proper minimum concentration levels per manufacturer recommendations.

