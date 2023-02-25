Gordon County restaurant health scores

La Quinta Inn Breakfast
150 Cracker Barrel Road
Inspection date: Feb. 21
Score: 82
Last Score: 96
Prior Score: 92
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Employee observed touching ready to eat (bread) with bare hands when single-use gloves or utensils are required.
♦ The PIC could not provide documentation or otherwise satisfactorily demonstrate during the inspection, that all food employees and conditional employees are informed of their responsibility to report to management information about their health and activities as it relates to diseases that are transmissible through food.
♦ Observed sanitizer at three compartment sink not at proper minimum strength per manufacturers recommendations.
♦ Observed slime on outer portion of ice machine ice chute.
Pizza Hut
267 Highway 53
Inspection date: Feb. 21
Score: 98
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 87
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed multiple cooler door handles soiled with food debris.
♦ Observed floors by fryer, by cut table and by ware-washing area heavily soiled.
Subway
200 Highway 53
Inspection date: Feb. 20
Score: 91
Last Score: 96
Prior Score: 91
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed biscuit on prep-top table at beginning of inspection.
♦ Observed beverage dispenser nozzles at both drive-thru and dine-in stations not cleaned at a frequency necessary to maintain food-contact surfaces clean to sight and touch.
♦ Observed cutting board grooved/pitted and no longer cleanable.
Fairfield Inn and Suites Breakfast
1002 Highway 53
Inspection date: Feb. 17
Score: 89
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed CFSM no longer employed.
♦ Observed hand washing soap absent at hand washing sink.
♦ Observed hand washing sink without hot water.
♦ Observed food service employee handling food without a hair restraint.
Comfort Inn and Suites Breakfast
1033 Fairmount Highway
Inspection date: Feb. 17
Score: 89
Last Score: 96
Prior Score: 96
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed CFSM certificate displayed already in another facility Quality Inn.
♦ Observed sanitizer bucket placed in handwashing sink making the handwashing sink inaccessible.
♦ Observed food service employees involved in food prep without any hair restraints.
Explanation of grade/score and acronyms Inspections are conducted by Environmental Health Services, a division of the county health departments. A: Food safety excellence with a numerical score of 90 to 100. B: Satisfactory compliance with a numerical score of 80 to 89. C: Marginal compliance with a numerical score of 70 to 79. U: Unsatisfactory compliance with a numerical score of 69 or less. CA=Corrective action PIC=Person in charge TCS= Time/temperature control for safety