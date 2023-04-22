Gordon County restaurant health scores

Explanation of grade/score and acronyms Inspections are conducted by Environmental Health Services, a division of the county health departments. A: Food safety excellence with a numerical score of 90 to 100. B: Satisfactory compliance with a numerical score of 80 to 89. C: Marginal compliance with a numerical score of 70 to 79. U: Unsatisfactory compliance with a numerical score of 69 or less. CA=Corrective action PIC=Person in charge TCS= Time/temperature control for safety
Ashworth Middle School
333 Newtown Road
Inspection date: April 18
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
Gordon Central High School
335 Warrior Path
Inspection date: April 18
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
Hardee’s
2284 Highway 41
Inspection date: April 18
Score: 83
Last Score: 87
Prior Score: 89
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed handwashing sink at back of kitchen with water shut off and no paper towels.
♦ Observed interior of ice machine lid heavily soiled.
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees at prep line without active time control.
Red Bud Elementary School
4151 Red Bud Road
Inspection date: April 17
Score: 100
Last Score: 96
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
Open Frame
123 Columbus Circle
Inspection date: April 14
Score: 87
Last Score: 94
Prior Score: 87
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed improper horizontal separation of raw animal foods and ready-to-eat foods in reach-in cooler, box of raw bacon stored directly over pizza slice and several ready-to-eat sauces (ranch, mayo, jalapeños).