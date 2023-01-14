Gordon County restaurant health scores

♦ Observed sanitizer spray bottle with sanitizer levels less than manufacturers recommendation, 0 PPM chlorine.
Gordon County Justice Center
2700 Highway 41
Inspection date: January 5
Score: 91
Last Score: 96
Prior Score: 92
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed improper storage of TCS food (uncooked hamburger patties and uncooked Tyson tenders).
Taqueria Placeritos
901 N Wall Street, Suite B
Inspection date: January 5
Score: 96
Last Score: 96
Prior Score: 96
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed CFSM could not provide documentation or otherwise satisfactorily demonstrate during the inspection that all food employees and conditional employees are informed of their responsibility to report to management information about their health and activities as it relates to diseases that are transmissible through food.
Explanation of grade/score and acronyms Inspections are conducted by Environmental Health Services, a division of the county health departments. A: Food safety excellence with a numerical score of 90 to 100. B: Satisfactory compliance with a numerical score of 80 to 89. C: Marginal compliance with a numerical score of 70 to 79. U: Unsatisfactory compliance with a numerical score of 69 or less. CA=Corrective action PIC=Person in charge TCS= Time/temperature control for safety