Gordon County restaurant health scores

♦ Observed container placed in handwashing sink at beginning of inspection.
WL Swain School
2505 Rome Road
Inspection date: May 1
Score: 96
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed sanitizer buckets not at proper minimum strength per manufacturers recommendations.
KFC
723 Highway 53
Inspection date: May 1
Score: 94
Last Score: 91
Prior Score: 96
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed drink nozzles in drive-thru station with buildup.
♦ Observed racks with food debris stored as clean.
♦ Observed interior of warmer cabinet heavily soiled with food debris.
♦ Observed interior of reach-in freezer floor soiled with food debris.
♦ Observed broken tiles in the walk-in cooler holding water.
♦ Observed heavily soiled floors throughout the kitchen especially under standing equipment, walk-in freezer, and walk-in cooler.
Moma T’s Diner
3840 Rome Road
Inspection date: April 28
Score: 100
Last Score: N/A
Prior Score: N/A
Inspector’s notes: No TCS foods at facility during time of inspection.
Explanation of grade/score and acronyms Inspections are conducted by Environmental Health Services, a division of the county health departments. A: Food safety excellence with a numerical score of 90 to 100. B: Satisfactory compliance with a numerical score of 80 to 89. C: Marginal compliance with a numerical score of 70 to 79. U: Unsatisfactory compliance with a numerical score of 69 or less. CA=Corrective action PIC=Person in charge TCS= Time/temperature control for safety