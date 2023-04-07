Gordon County restaurant health scores

♦ Observed multiple employee coffee cups without disposable straws in kitchen.
♦ Observed multiple microwaves near the grill station severely soiled.
♦ Observed interior of ice box at server station soiled and ice scoop storage bin.
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items (meat loaf, cooked broccoli) above 41 degrees inside of reach-in cooler near grill area.
Niko’s Grill
1444 Highway 41
Inspection date: April 4
Score: 94
Last Score: 96
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed no Certified Food Safety Manager for establishment.
El Pueblito
206 Park Avenue
Inspection date: April 3
Score: 82
Last Score: 87
Prior Score: 94
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed boxes of raw chicken stored touching boxes of raw beef, RTE mushrooms stored between opened container of raw marinated chicken and raw beef in walk-in cooler.
♦ Observed opened boxes of frozen uncooked chicken stored touching boxes of frozen cooked chicken wings, frozen shrimp stored on top of box of frozen beef, frozen fully cooked pork stored touching frozen uncooked pork in walk-in freezer.
♦ Observed TCS food items (queso, rice, beef) hot held on steam table at a temperature less than 135F.
Explanation of grade/score and acronyms Inspections are conducted by Environmental Health Services, a division of the county health departments. A: Food safety excellence with a numerical score of 90 to 100. B: Satisfactory compliance with a numerical score of 80 to 89. C: Marginal compliance with a numerical score of 70 to 79. U: Unsatisfactory compliance with a numerical score of 69 or less. CA=Corrective action PIC=Person in charge TCS= Time/temp control for safety