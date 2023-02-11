Gordon County restaurant health scores

♦ Observed multiple TCS food items in reach-in cooler held past seven day date marking.
♦ Observed employee vape stored with seasonings.
Krystal
652 Highway 53 East
Inspection date: Feb. 7
Score: 88
Last Score: 87
Prior Score: 96
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed step ladder stored in front of handwashing sink preventing easy access for employees to wash hands.
♦ Observed concentration of sanitizer in three-compartment sink reading below manufacturer’s recommendation of 150-200 ppm.
♦ Observed the baffle of ice machine with rust buildup.
♦ Observed coffee creamer in reach-in cooler held past expiration date (1/26/23).
♦ Observed floors in main kitchen soiled with debris buildup.
♦ Observed air vents and ceiling tiles throughout the kitchen with excess dust buildup.
♦ Observed hood ventilation system with grease buildup.
Bee Kind Nutrition
237 Highway 53
Inspection date: Feb. 3
Score: 96
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 96
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed soil buildup inside ice machine.
Mango Mix
355 S Wall Street
Inspection date: Feb. 3
Score: 97
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed food service employees with no hair restraints.
Explanation of grade/score and acronyms Inspections are conducted by Environmental Health Services, a division of the county health departments. A: Food safety excellence with a numerical score of 90 to 100. B: Satisfactory compliance with a numerical score of 80 to 89. C: Marginal compliance with a numerical score of 70 to 79. U: Unsatisfactory compliance with a numerical score of 69 or less. CA=Corrective action PIC=Person in charge TCS= Time/temperature control for safety