Gordon County restaurant health scores

♦ Observed child sitting on prep table in kitchen area.
♦ Observed interior of ice machine with extreme build up of residue.
♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food items below 135 degrees in steam well.
♦ Observed multiple sanitizer towels laying on prep tables, not properly stored in sanitizer buckets.
♦ Observed rusting on handwashing sink.
♦ Observed build up of food debris on the outside of the microwave.
♦ Observed employee personal items stored with clean pizza pans and cambros.
Thatcher’s Barbeque and Grille
1214 N Wall Street
Inspection date: March 8
Score: 100
Last Score: 91
Prior Score: 92
Inspector’s notes: None.
KC Corner
11877 Fairmount Highway
Inspection date: March 7
Score: 94
Last Score: 91
Prior Score: 95
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed interior of container used to store ice scoop heavily soiled.
♦ Observed ice machine lid soiled.
♦ Observed fan in walk-in cooler and women’s restroom with dust buildup.
♦ Observed floor tiles throughout the kitchen (cook line and dish washing area) missing.
♦ Observed walk-in freezer floor damaged (coming up off the floor).
Anejo Grill
131 N Park Street
Inspection date: March 7
Score: 96
Last Score: 84
Prior Score: 91
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed multiple containers of salsa actively cooling in tightly lidded containers.
♦ Observed employee cell phones, medicine bottle, and food stored throughout kitchen not in a designated and approved location whereas to not contaminate food or prep surfaces.
Wendy’s
2111 US Highway 41
Inspection date: March 6
Score: 95
Last Score: 91
Prior Score: 91
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed food tray in handwashing sink at the beginning of inspection.
♦ Observed bottom of reach-in freezer by fryer station with heavy food debris.
♦ Observed cooler drawer compartments under the fry holding area soiled.
Explanation of grade/score and acronyms Inspections are conducted by Environmental Health Services, a division of the county health departments. A: Food safety excellence with a numerical score of 90 to 100. B: Satisfactory compliance with a numerical score of 80 to 89. C: Marginal compliance with a numerical score of 70 to 79. U: Unsatisfactory compliance with a numerical score of 69 or less. CA=Corrective action PIC=Person in charge TCS= Time/temperature control for safety