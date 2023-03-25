Gordon County restaurant health scores

♦ Observed interior of ice machine lid heavily soiled.
♦ Observed employees with no hair restraint.
♦ Observed in-use utensil in salt and sugar bin not stored with handle above top of food within a closed container.
♦ Observed single service container being re-used to scoop cheese.
♦ Observed soiled reach-in cooler gaskets and interior of reach-in cooler with food debris.
Taco Bell
481 Highway 53
Inspection date: March 22
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
El Nopal
179 Golden Circle
Inspection date: March 21
Score: 96
Last Score: 92
Prior Score: 96
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed container of queso blocking handwashing sink in kitchen.
Cook Out
610 Highway 53
Inspection date: March 21
Score: 95
Last Score: 95
Prior Score: 96
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed interior of lid of ice machine and ice scoop holder heavily soiled.
♦ Observed floors of walk-in freezer and under standing equipment (under dry storage racks) heavily soiled with debris.
Bojangles
255 Highway 53
Inspection date: March 16
Score: 86
Last Score: 87
Prior Score: 92
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed food service employee handling mobile phone then place gloves to prepare biscuits without washing hands.
♦ Observed soil build up on the backside of the white drop tray inside ice machine.
♦ Observed missing tiles within the service sink hindering the flow of soiled water and patched up wall behind beverage syrups.
Explanation of grade/score and acronyms Inspections are conducted by Environmental Health Services, a division of the county health departments. A: Food safety excellence with a numerical score of 90 to 100. B: Satisfactory compliance with a numerical score of 80 to 89. C: Marginal compliance with a numerical score of 70 to 79. U: Unsatisfactory compliance with a numerical score of 69 or less. CA=Corrective action PIC=Person in charge TCS= Time/temperature control for safety