Gordon County restaurant health scores

Taco House
803 S Wall Street
Inspection date: Jan. 24
Score: 86
Last Score: 96
Prior Score: 83
Inspector’s notes:
♦ The PIC could not provide documentation or otherwise satisfactorily demonstrate during the inspection that all food employees and conditional employees are informed of their responsibility to report to management information about their health activities as it relates to diseases that are transmissible through food.
♦ Observed sanitizer spray bottles not at proper sanitizer concentrations per manufacturers recommendations.
♦ Observed multiple containers of shredded lettuce and sliced tomatoes actively cooling in lidded and stacked on top of each other.
♦ The most current inspection report is not displayed in public view, within 15 feet of the front or primary public door and between 5 feet and 7 feet from the floor or in an area where it can be read at a distance of one foot away.
♦ The permit is not posted in a location in the food service establishment that is conspicuous to the consumers.
Domino’s Pizza
430 Red Bud Road
Inspection date: Jan. 23
Score: 95
Last Score: 91
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes:
♦ The PIC could not provide documentation or otherwise satisfactorily demonstrate during the inspection that all food employees and conditional employees are informed of their responsibility to report to management information about their health and activities as it relates to diseases that are transmissible through food.
♦ Observed employee drinks throughout the kitchen not in a single service cup with a lid and straw.
♦ The Person in Charge could not provide proof of bodily fluid clean-up kit and establishment does not have procedures for proper clean-up of bodily fluids during the inspection.
♦ Observed most current inspection report not posted for public view.
Burger King
905 S Wall Street
Inspection date: Jan. 23
Score: 87
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 83
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed multiple instances of hamburger patties not properly cooked to 155 degrees.
♦ Observed boxes of food items stored on the ground in walk in cooler.
♦ Observed soil build up in both dry storage area and in the walk in cooler area floors.
Super 8 Breakfast
115 Hampton Drive
Inspection date: Jan. 20
Score: 96
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed no soap located at the hand washing sink.
♦ Observed absence of paper towels at hand washing sink.
Red Roof Inn & Suites Breakfast
189 Jameson Street
Inspection date: Jan. 20
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
Explanation of grade/score and acronyms Inspections are conducted by Environmental Health Services, a division of the county health departments. A: Food safety excellence with a numerical score of 90 to 100. B: Satisfactory compliance with a numerical score of 80 to 89. C: Marginal compliance with a numerical score of 70 to 79. U: Unsatisfactory compliance with a numerical score of 69 or less. CA=Corrective action PIC=Person in charge TCS= Time/temperature control for safety