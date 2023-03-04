Gordon County restaurant health scores

AdventHealth Gordon
1035 Red Bud Road
Inspection date: Feb. 28
Score: 90
Last Score: 91
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items in cooler well at salad self-service line.
♦ Observed cooked TCS food (pan of scrambled eggs — 50 degrees) not cooled from 135F to 41F within six hours.
♦ Observed cooler handles, ice machine lid, and drawer handles soiled, not clean to sight and touch.
Arby’s
1098 Red Bud Road
Inspection date: Feb. 27
Score: 92
Last Score: 92
Prior Score: 82
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed sanitizer containers with sanitizer not at minimum concentration per manufacturers recommendations.
♦ Observed interior of ice machine soiled.
♦ Observed build-up of grease at fryer area including the removable vent covers, table next to fryer used to hold fryer baskets.
♦ Observed reach-in freezer gaskets and bottom of freezer heavily soiled with food debris.
♦ Observed floors under standing equipment heavily soiled with food debris.
♦ Observed area under drink machine at dine-in heavily soiled.
Calhoun Coffee Company
117 S Wall Street
Inspection date: Feb. 24
Score: 100
Last Score: N/A
Prior Score: N/A
Inspector’s notes: None.
Wendy’s
659 Highway 53
Inspection date: Feb. 23
Score: 89
Last Score: 92
Prior Score: 81
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed hand-washing sink near front food service cashier station inoperable.
♦ Observed interior of ice machine soiled with debris not cleaned at a frequency to prevent accumulation.
♦ Observed unopened package of cheese held past expiration date (1/31/23 and 2/18/23) with inspection performed on 2/23/2023.
Papa John’s Pizza
125 Red Bud Road, Suite 6
Inspection date: Feb. 23
Score: 93
Last Score: 91
Prior Score: 96
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed several packages of diced tomatoes and peppers stored in walk-in cooler with use by date of 2/18/2023 and 2/19/2023.
♦ Observed employee at beginning of inspection making pizza without a hair restraint.
♦ Observed reach-in cooler doors and gaskets at cook-line with excess food debris.
Explanation of grade/score and acronyms Inspections are conducted by Environmental Health Services, a division of the county health departments. A: Food safety excellence with a numerical score of 90 to 100. B: Satisfactory compliance with a numerical score of 80 to 89. C: Marginal compliance with a numerical score of 70 to 79. U: Unsatisfactory compliance with a numerical score of 69 or less. CA=Corrective action PIC=Person in charge TCS= Time/temperature control for safety