Gordon County restaurant health scores

♦ Observed food service employee rinse hands in three compartment sink.
♦ Observed big pan of sausage gravy cooling (120F) on countertop.
♦ Observed box of raw bacon stored on top of trash can.
♦ Observed employee with no hair restraint.
♦ Observed scoop in ice machine stored with handle on ice.
♦ Observed single use cup stored in sugar bin to scoop sugar.
Waffle House
1420 Red Bud Road
Inspection date: Feb. 13
Score: 88
Last Score: 80
Prior Score: 87
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed handwashing sink used for purpose other than handwashing.
♦ Observed waffle batter mixer with waffle batter stored as clean.
♦ Observed interior of ice machine heavily soiled.
♦ Observed food employee wearing a watch while preparing food.
♦ Observed interior of reach-in coolers soiled (spilled milk and food debris).
Calhoun Health Care Center
1387 US Highway 41
Inspection date: Feb. 13
Score: 100
Last Score: 97
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
Waffle House
260 West Belmont Drive
Inspection date: Feb. 10
Score: 91
Last Score: 94
Prior Score: 96
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed food service employee with gloves crack eggs and then proceed to handle ready to eat food (bread).
World of Wings
171 West Belmont Drive, Suite 7
Inspection date: Feb. 9
Score: 82
Last Score: 87
Prior Score: 82
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed employee improperly washing hands without soap in a meat sink.
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items in walk-in cooler (WIC) above 41 degrees without active time control.
Explanation of grade/score and acronyms Inspections are conducted by Environmental Health Services, a division of the county health departments. A: Food safety excellence with a numerical score of 90 to 100. B: Satisfactory compliance with a numerical score of 80 to 89. C: Marginal compliance with a numerical score of 70 to 79. U: Unsatisfactory compliance with a numerical score of 69 or less. CA=Corrective action PIC=Person in charge TCS= Time/temperature control for safety