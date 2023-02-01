A Gordon County associate magistrate judge has resigned following an investigation by the state Judicial Qualifications Commission.
According to a report signed Jan. 31, Associate Gordon County Magistrate Court Judge Larry Bain resigned his position on Jan. 26, with an effective date of Feb. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp accepted that resignation on Monday.
A JQC investigation began following alleged violations of the Georgia Code of Judicial Conduct, with an investigative panel finding reasonable cause that Bain had made "inappropriate and undignified remarks to a colleague regarding how he [Judge Bain] intended to handle an issue with another courthouse employee."
According to the report, Bain had also been "deficient in required training hours for Magistrate Judges" and had been living in Tennessee, both of which violate state code.
Bain finished third in a 2016 Republican primary election bid for chief magistrate of Gordon County, and had been working as an associate judge.
The report states that upon his resignation, Bain agreed to not seek, request or accept any elected or appointed office, position, or status in the future. The panel stated that the resolution is "a fair disposition of the matter and is in the interests of justice." The consent agreement is effective immediately and is permanent, according to the report.
As part of the consent agreement with Bain, further details of the investigation will remain confidential unless Bain violates the agreement and an investigation proceeds into the matter.
Gordon County Chief Magistrate Court Judge Pat Rasbury said that his office hasn't yet received the details of the investigation, but said he is now aware of Bain's residency change.
"He didn’t have residence in Gordon County, and that alone would disqualified him," Rasbury said.