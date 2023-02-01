Candidates answer questions from local students during Political Forum (copy)

Larry Bain speaks during a 2016 candidate forum. 

 File

A Gordon County associate magistrate judge has resigned following an investigation by the state Judicial Qualifications Commission. 

According to a report signed Jan. 31, Associate Gordon County Magistrate Court Judge Larry Bain resigned his position on Jan. 26, with an effective date of Feb. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp accepted that resignation on Monday. 

