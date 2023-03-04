Gordon County land records and bankruptcies

Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Feb. 20 through Feb. 27
Chapter 7
Taylor D. Brock, 330 Carpenter Road.
Keith L. Beckham, 107 Garden Lake Drive.
Andrew M. Cole, Sr., 440 Owens Gin Road.
Austin J. Hobberchalk, 1245 Rock Creek Road.
Chapter 13
Janie D. Blanchard, 517 Forest Heights Drive.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $4,849,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Century Traditions, LLC to Abdeli S.P. de la Cruz, 201 Lakecrest Circle, $279.
PFW Properties, Inc. to Ciriaco Diaz Escobar, 803 E May Street, $202.
Betty J. Allen to Gregory R. and Paula R. Waycott, 716 College Street, $140.
Charming Homes, LLC to Velvet A. and Jason Longaire, 101 Buena Vista Drive, $188.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Thomas I. and Susan E. Kim, 416 McGinnis Circle, $294.
Christina Moore to Good Heart Property, LLC, 1067 Fairview Road, $70.
Salmon Timberland, LLC to Steven and Marica Johnson, map and parcel p/o 093-046, $4.
Springbank, LLC to Steven and Marica Johnson, map and parcel p/o 093-046, $325.
Art Fowler to Diana L. and Brian Sharples, 333 Talon Drive, $258.
James B. Porter to Bob and Teresa Wolf, map and parcel 12311273, $18.
Pedro Moya to Julia George, 581 Folsom Road, $140.
Patricia L. Whyne to Amber C. and Brandon C. Dendy, 308 Heritage Drive, $263.
Charlene M. Nowotny to Jeremiah A. and Jubal W. Freeman, 913 Love Bridge Road, $350.
Ronald C. Jones to You Jun Tu and Ling Jin, 104 Oothcalooga Street, $100.
Cassie R. Ferguson to Kent C. King, 233 Owens Road, $260.
Good Heart Property, LLC to Adrian D. Lyles, 1067 Fairview Road, $103.
Morgan and Shala Shortnacy to Scott R. Cobb, map and parcel 048-025, $364.
Charles N. Barnwell to Brandon D. Weese, 1478 Slate Mine Road, $308.
Juan F. Gurrusquieta to Isaac Reyes, 137 Pinehill Drive, $193.
REVL, LLC to Emily H. and Reasor C. Noble, 172 Jasper Street, $278.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Johnathan D. Davis and Ginny A. Austin-Davis, map and parcel CG42E-051, $299.
Wesley R. Price to We Buy and Resell Homes, LLC, 900 Echo Lane, $2.
Mission Street Homes, LLC to Donghyup Han and Eun Ah Kim, as Trustees, map and parcel 041164, $224.
Maria G. Rodriguez to Juan Frank, map and parcel C43A-212, $187.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
John C. Hyde, as Executor, to John Hyde and Brandi Bond, map and parcel 105-005, $10.
Renew Georgia, Inc. to Teresa Pass, 104 Crestmont Drive, $12,292.
Christopher Dotson to AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC, map and parcel 026-008, $362,705.
Rebecca Hewes to Talking Rock Creek Pro Rd, 55 Muslin Drive, $1.
Sarah Pamplin to Talking Rock Creek Resort Asso., 1219 Hilton Drive, $1.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CG42E-051, $10.
Raymond J. Brown to Department of Transportation, 876 Wall St., $35,800.