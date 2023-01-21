Gordon County land records and bankruptcies

Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Jan. 9 through Jan. 13
Chapter 13
Herbert James Silvers Jr., 106 Ashley Terrace.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $5,065,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Old Mill Investors LLC to Venture Communities LLC, map and parcels C36-12302E, C36-12302F, $104.
Old Mill Investors LLC to Venture Communities LLC, map and parcels C36-12302A, C36-12302B, $104.
Old Mill Investors LLC to Venture Communities LLC, map and parcels C36-12304C, C36-123021B, $104.
Old Mill Investors LLC to Venture Communities LLC, map and parcels C36-12303C, C36-12303D, $104.
Gerardo Ochoa to Donna Michelle Martinez, 305 Thor Ave., $280.
North GA Historic Properties LLC to Kyleigh Alexis Matejek, out of parent parcel 066B-092, $190.
McKinley Homes US LLC to George Wong, 515 McGinnis Circle, $304.
McKinley Homes US LLC to Joseph L. Davis, map and parcel C42E-140, $291.
McKinley Homes US LLC to Jackie H. Martin, map and parcel CG42E-006, $285.
McKinley Homes US LLC to Nathan Henslee, map and parcel C42E-045, $292.
Dylan T. Pritchard to Destiny Jeanette Bell, 259 Curtis Circle, $197.
McKinley Homes US LLC to Justin Summers, 512 McGinnis Cir., $294.
Justin Timms to Ronnie Brent Balliew, 375 Bud Hardy Road, $113.
Brian D. Wilson to Jim Wiggins, 204 Patriots Row, $287.
Eva Neil Walker to Michael Potts, 204 Regency Lane, $240.
Erwin A. Spinner to The Kaufman and Skeen Irrevocable Trust, 155 River Place, $43.
Land Acquisitions LLC to Alex Garcia, 0 Horizon Hills Road, $120.
The Vibe Group Inc. to J. English, trustee, the Cantrell Place Trust, 226 Cantrell Drive, $210.
Cynthia Boone to Michael M. Dinning, 405 Folsom Road, $35.
Trevor Black to Jack Patrick Defoor, 2113 Sugar Valley Road, $235.
Mathew L. And Amy L. Bowers to Kyle Kammers, map and parcel 076B-193, $249.
Jonathan A. Hammock to Katie Cortez, 607 Fairview Road, $120.
Badger Services LLC to Vicky L. Waterhouse, 1480 Hunter Drive, $15.
Mitchell W. and Jeannie A. Ward, co-trustees, to Michael G. King, 139 Grist Mill Lane, $249.
McKinley Homes US LLC to Francis Dufresne, map and parcel C42E-049, $293.
Blueprint Homes LLC to Roger William McNeil, 108 Daisy St., $175.
Polly Ann White to Gregory R. and Paula R. Waycott, 2 Old Red Bud Road, $132.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
None.