Gordon County land records and bankruptcies

Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of April 24 through April 28
Chapter 7
Monica C. and Ronnie J. Green Jr., 301 Rips Road.
Chapter 13
Cleveland E. Phillips, 1285 Maulvin Road, Apt. 11.
Christy L. and Timothy J. Bell Sr., 198 Davis Drive.
Elizabeth D. Cope, 1702 Cagle Road, Fairmount.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $7,447,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Curt Duncan, as Executor, to Muscle Shoals Investments LLC, 146 Newtown Loop, $123.
McKinley Homes US LLC to Oscar and Ingrid Moraga, map and parcel C42E-116, $293.
June K. Strupe to Austin J. Revels and Lindsay Hulsey, 234 Gravely Road, $235.
Maria A. Liming to Trinidad Mendoza, map and parcel 0114A-001A, $20.
Michael Lee to Kevin M. Roadcap II, map and parcel 0114A006, $150.
Jessie N. Ray to Christopher A. Chandler, map and parcel 114-038, $25.
Harry W. Russell to Christopher Carson, 1477 Hill City Road, $135.
Michael E. and Hugh D. Wilson, as Executors, to Mary Westbury, 1119 Old Rome Dalton Road, $239.
Marie E. Meadows to Jessica F. and Brandon R. Kuse, 266 Henderson Bend Road, $450.
Joshua C. and Dana M. Davis to Byron D. and Marissa A. Young, map and parcel 048-195, $386.
Venture Communities, LLC to Mason G. and Samantha M. Hensley, 126 Mill Pond Lane, $255.
Daniel C. Thomas to Eric Berquist, map and parcel 011-118, $260.
The Landlord Inc. to William D. Edwards, as Trustee, map and parcel C41B-008, $340.
Jared A. Williamson to Tristan T. and Cassey M. LeBoeuf, 481 Mount Vernon Drive, $187.
William R. and Jimmie C. Goswick, as Trustees, to Karim A. Navarrete, 372 Peachtree Lane, $305.
Kendra N. Johnson, as Administrator, to Anthony S. and Courtney P. Johnson, map and parcel p/o 093-041, $50.
Kendra N. Johnson, as Administrator, to JLC Rentals, LLC, map and parcel p/o 093-041, $100.
James H. Blackstock to Patriott 580 Enterprises, LLC, map and parcel 060-066, $5.
Sunbelt Holdings, Inc. to Sean Samples, 572 Millers Ferry Road, $177.
Kenneth Price to Byron A. and Trinity Randolph, 381 Oakland Drive, $224.
Homestands LLC to SKG3 A LLC, 212 Chandler Street, $480.
Patricia Smith, as Executrix, to Peggy L. Smith, 416 Pisgah Way, $90.
Teresa D. Garland to Jeff and Rachel Eason, 180 Foster Lusk Road, $292.
Rebecca L. Young to Jesse and Kimberly Lopez, 211 Knight Drive, $229.
Amanda Anthony, as Temporary Administrator, to Dean Evans, 1327 Highway 41, $130.
Sharon Harrell to Talking Rock Creek Resort Association Inc., 1767 Longbranch Drive, $15.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to John D. Fickel, 104 Crowley Drive, $292.
Somani Investments USA LLC to Calhoun GA LLC, 255 W Line Street, $1,900.
Grandmas Rocks LLC to Talking Rock Creek Resort Association Inc., 108 Adair Drive, $15.
Grandmas Rocks LLC to Talking Rock Creek Resort Association Inc., 832 Adair Drive, $15.
Grandma’s Rocks LLC to Talking Rock Creek Resort Association Inc., 106 Adair Drive, $15.
Grandmas Rocks LLC to Talking Rock Creek Resort Association Inc., 963 Adair Drive, $15.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
The Money Source Inc. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 6918 Red Bud Road, $10.
Mary L. Bunch to Karen S. Robbins, 104 Meadow Lane, $167,640.
Daren W. McFarland to Home Point Financial Corporation, map and parcel 079011B, $238,164.
Wanda S. Edwards to Tanner K. Dutton, 522 Dutton Community Road, $50.
Anthony Carver to Jacob Carver, 833 Adair Drive, $1.