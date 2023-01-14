Gordon County land records and bankruptcies

Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of January 2 through January 6
Chapter 13
Gerland Bullock, 462 Buck Boulevard.
Jeremy M. Gregory, 302 Meadowlark Lane.
Angela G. Brill, 989 Roland Hayes Parkway.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $7,021,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Jorge L. and Brenda L. Figueroa to Estefani Y. Poroj-Lopez and Leticia E.L. Ramirez, map and parcel 041-187, $265.
Tony D. and Erica T. Newman to Lee A. Gibbons Jr., map and parcel 031-267, $238.
Susan Walraven to Mary A. Miller, 526 Court St., $200.
David F. Mullis to Brooke Road, LLC, map and parcel 020-002 and 020-002A, $625.
Anthony T. Alexander to Kaotic R.E.S., LLC, map and parcel F05Z-040B, $4.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Yung Siu, map and parcel C42E-047, $303.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Xiaowen Wu, map and parcel C42E-046, $301.
Georgia Hudgins to Michael P. Walton, 208 Woodland Circle, $217.
Don H. Campbell to Timothy V. Robinson, 87 Grizzly Court, $5.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Calhoun 95 Partners, LLC, map and parcel C42D-060, C42D-061, C42D-063, C42D-064, and C42D-067, $965.
Evelyn M. Owens to Phuong M. To and Honganh T. and Joseph T. Nguyen, 918 Wall St., $320.
Brian D. Wilson to Timothy L. and Linda J. Ludlow, 210 Patriots Row, $301.
Harriet H. Maddox to Clyde S. Sewell, 165 Miller Drive, $255.
Robert T. Payne to Jackson Lance, map and parcel p/o 093-001, $65.
Scotty Rogers to Jennifer N. and Wade Gravitt, 390 Webber Road, $148.
Kitty L.L. Strickland to Tejashkumar N. Patel, map and parcel 034-001, $165.
Yvonne Burger to Russell & Sons, LLC, 1926 Red Bud Road, $90.
Venture Communities, LLC to Kristen H. and Jason A. McGuire, map and parcel C36-12305F, $267.
Sylvia R. Ashley to Jay L. and Rolande Boucher, 123 Bayview Lane, $199.
Ryan M. Edwards to Julie A. Valenzuela, 1727 Nicklesville Road, $5.
Karen D. Garland to Robert A. and Delorise J. Stamey, 136 New Town Road, $235.
Stanley Simpson to E&M Prime Investments, LLC, map and parcel 035-096, 035-122, C35-023, and C35-024, $304.
Edna J. Owens, Individually and as Administrator, to Edna J. Owens, LLC, 2776 Highway 411, $91.
Stanley Simpson to Larriann Dixon, map and parcel C33B-018, $65.
James K. Smith to Ariana M. Gonzalez, 103 Heritage Drive, $210.
Renva Watterson to Kelsey E. and Brandon N. Hunt, 1883 Boone Ford Road, $1,073.
Rita K. Howard to Buddy Fuller, 106 S Park Ave., $105.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel C42D-060, C42D-061, C42D-063, C42D-064, and C42D-067, $10.