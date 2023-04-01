Gordon County land records and bankruptcies

Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of March 20 through March 24
Chapter 7
Andrea L. Skates, 453 Mount Vernon Drive.
Michael D. Southerland, 849 Riverbend Road, Plainville.
Chapter 13
William M. Worley, 101 North Drive.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $5,052,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Patrick A. Tonya to Esther M. Vera Sampedro, 771 Riverside Drive, $254.
Robbie Beard to Bradley A. and Janice E. Rocks, 1828 Pittman Road, $90.
Lois J. Reece to Hibbymo Properties — Sugar Valley LLC, map and parcel 020-136, $195.
Brian D. Wilson to Norma J. Johnson, 202 Patriots Row, $300.
S. C. Kennedy to Jessica E. Tucker, 440 Riverside Drive, $165.
Mary N. Morton to Tina M. Morrison, 102 Kensington Drive, $235.
Norma J. Johnson to Melanie B. Petrunich, 198 Mims Drive, $393.
Shayna Andress to Dale W. and Delma Jantz, map and parcel 117-033, $80.
Walter and Anne Pitts, as Co-Executors, to Jiang Qian and Wei Zhang, 210 Mount Vernon Road, $120.
Loren C. King to Ovid L. and Karen M. Steely, map and parcel 036-101, $85.
Laura G. Reese to Daniel Wooten, map and parcel 105-023A, $5.
Justin R. Childress to Rhett D. and Jennifer F. McGowan, 431 Saddlebrook Drive, $550.
Karl J. Bowman to Eric T. and William S. Abraham, 2691 Old Rome Dalton Road, $330.
Rechal Properties LLC to Sumaira Akbar, 108 Azalea Drive, $180.
OWR, LLC to CFL Holding USA, LLC, map and parcel 048-007, 048-093, and p/o 048-005, $1,550.
Cedarcrest Investments LLC to Joal M. Bioc, map and parcel 1231-903, $295.
Janine and Edward D. Culbertson II to Judith and Kurt McCarthy, 2972 Roland Hayes Parkway, $225.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Gordon-Sam, LLC to Georgia Department of Transportation, 5725 Red Bud Road, $500.
Thomas S. Drenon III to Talking Rock Creek Resort Association Inc., map and parcel 1231, $10.
Beverly Souther-Haikal to Gil Smith and Lacy Orr, 114 Garden Hill Drive, $105,954.
Linda G. Collins to Talking Rock Creek Resort Association Inc., 1334 Birch Lane, $10.