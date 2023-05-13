Gordon County land records and bankruptcies

Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of May 1 through May 5
Chapter 7
Jonathan B. Born, 255 Park Drive.
Joann Ghorley, 1659 Resaca Lafayette Road, Sugar Valley.
James L. Adams, 2489 US Highway 41.
Haley N. Ledford, 284 Baker Circle.
Chapter 13
Benja C. Curtis, 607 Court Street.
Michael P. Jordan, Sr., 265 Greeson Road, Resaca.
Trey A. and Lindsey M. Baggett, 271 Buck Boulevard.
Willie L. McDaniel, 114 Golden Circle.
Travis S. Robinson, 100 McConnell Road, Apartment 22 B.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $8,118,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Grandmas Rocks LLC to Talking Rock Creek Resort Association, Inc., 1584 Adair Drive, $15.
Grandmas Rocks LLC to Talking Rock Creek Resort Association, Inc., map and parcel 1231-1428, $15.
Grandmas Rocks LLC to Talking Rock Creek Resort Association, Inc., 966 Adair Drive, $15.
Louis P. Bondurant, III to Edwin G. and Rose E. Zehr, map and parcel part of tax map no. 001A-00, $31.
Lindsay H. Griffin to Kenneth R. Aycock, 101 Quail Circle, $386.
Wendell Bruce to Jill and Douglas Rowland, map and parcel 1231995, $11.
Brain M. McKee to Brandon M. and Amy Anglin, 210 Lakecrest Circle, $272.
Patricia Cox to Cris R. and Cleo Y. Childers, 206 Oostanaula Bend Road, $18.
Jupiter Timberlands, LLC to Joshua J. and Jessica Frasier, map and parcel p/o 129-037, $84.
Meleta A. Hansen, as Executor, to Lindy A. and Matthew Holcomb, 205 Riverview Drive, $168.
H&S Properties, LLC to Hall Realty, Inc., map and parcel C11-177, $250.
Melanie E. Beamer to Woodsons, LLC, 408 Waterford Drive, $112.
Tracy Cochran to William D. Edwards, as Trustee, map and parcel C41B-061, $850.
Paul E. Fowler, Jr. to Claudia Navarro, map and parcel 070-094, $60.
Terramark Properties, LLC to Heber M. Bravo Tojil, 112 Peters Street, $300.
Adela S. Price to Sylvia R. Ashley, 227 Mount Vernon Drive, $200.
Caleb Krout to Neil and Debra Cicclu, 108 Burnt Hickory Lane, $376.
Venture Communities, LLC to Natalie D. Berry, map and parcel C36-12305D, $254.
NVR Inc. to Karishma Chintala and Rama C. Ganapa, 368 Cartecay Drive, $276.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Caleb and Jessica Krout, 201 Crowley Drive, $292.
John D. Luzzi to Juan F. Mejia Ceballos and Sydney M. Mejia, 100 Emily Lane, $375.
Brent Stepp Construction Company Inc. to SDH Atlanta LLC, map and parcel C56A-061, $220.
Francisco Perez to Bryan A. Paiz-Ruiz, 249 Jo Ann Drive, $245.
Velazquez Investments, LLC to Lila G. Garcia, Famian B. Zamudio, and Sandra S. Torres, 400 Linda Lane, $224.
Joshua L. Thornbrough to Holly L. Andrews, map and parcel 076A-145, $455.
Ramona Reese to Robert S. and Rebecca E. Lombardo, 144 Devonwood Drive, $330.
Brownie Peterson to James R. Hardcastle, Jr., 917 Artesian Well Road, $260.
Susan Fassnacht to Ethan Knight and Larry Trimble, 128 Summerfield Lane, $120.
Gordon D. Crooker, as Executor, to Michael E. Abbott, 1299 Arrow Court, $210.
Kathy S. Pell to Brandon M. Carney, 881 McEntyre Loop, $63.
Brian D. Williamson to Bruce and Shea Hicks, 109 Elk Drive, $155.
Maya Real Estate Management LLC to Jody Gal and Eryn Sanders, map and parcel p/o 078-312, $54.
American Asset, LLC to Gary Duke, 714 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, $40.
Leonidas Efstathiou to Nicole Green and Tony Land, map and parcel 116-008A2 and 116-008B, $100.
Reyna L. Robles to Fermin Duque, 384 Covey Rise Drive, $285.
Northwest Realty Services, In. to Marlon D. Mercado and Amanda Ochart-Rivera, 732 Riverside Drive, $283.
Marlon D. Mercado to Holly R. Przekop, 139 Avalon Drive, $200.
Brian S. Holcomb to Jeremy Denmark, 200 Wildwood Circle, $258.
Chris Taylor to Esperanza Huerta and Ildefonso Mendoza, map and parcel 048-058, $11.
Samual Ibarra to South Life Properties LLC, 1904 Union Grove Church Road, $245.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
James R. Hoffer to Ruth E. Hoffer, 242 Donna Street, $10.
Ian R. Shaw to Ian R. Shaw and Cheryl A. Dennis Shaw Joint Revocable Trust, 183 Saddlebrook Drive, $10.
Elizabeth H. Otterson to Talking Rock Creek Resort Association, Inc., 1020 Mayfield Lane, $10.
Rachel McNeese to Tray Patterson, map and parcel 024-008, $1.