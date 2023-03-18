Gordon County land records and bankruptcies

Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of March 6 through March 10
Chapter 7
Doris L. Long, 123 Richardson Road.
Ramon E. Montilla, 107 Waterside Trail.
Jennifer J. Fox, 266 Williams Way.
Chapter 13
David R. Corn, P.O. Box 113, Ranger.
Taylor M. Wisherd, 105 Newtown Road, Apt. 12.
David L. Richards, 206 Heritage Drive.
Douglas K. Dendy, 135 Greystone Drive.
Debrah A. Cordell, 441 N Goat Road, Resaca.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $8,700,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Zackary Talley to Lauren Terrette and Adam Fuqua, 320 Brody Drive, $213.
Cindy L. Dodd to Seyed M. and Deborah K. Emadian, map and parcel C53-038, $415.
Deborah H. Scott to Rocco Pagano, map and parcel 077-401, $260.
Natalie W. Thomas to Steven L. Whitmire and Nancy J. Blalock, 1281 Lovebridge Road, $520.
Cumberland Trust and Investment Company to Neil G. and Monica P. Matlack, 597 Craigtown Road, $400.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Yvonne M. and Kipp A. Sogge, map and parcel C42E-055, $293.
Gemini Management Services, LLC to Andrew J. Bishop, 252 Horton Street, $270.
Danny L. Hall, as Executor, to Peggy S. Melton, map and parcel 051-009, $300.
The Estate of Rita J. Brownlee to Tina Nguyen, 135 Devonwood Drive, $260.
Laurence H. Mauldin to Dylan Blackstock, 222 Craigtown Road, $170.
Estate of Charles D. Langton to Deanna L. Westmoreland, map and parcel 090-048, $180.
Leslie M. Bryan to Kayla B. and Thomas P. White, Jr., 752 Neptune Lane, $15.
Wood Duck Investors, LLC to Riverstone Investments, LLC, map and parcel C38-093, $39.
CDM Georgia, LLC to Hibbymo Properties, LLC, 760 Lovers Lane Road, $2,000.
Karen S. Fauber to Don K. and Cynthia L. Mincey, 420 Walraven Road, $165.
Don K. and Cynthia L. Mincey to Mirna L. Benites-Calderon and Marco T. Pineda Rubio, 301 Briarwood Drive, $300.
Jose Hernandez to Luis R. Grijalva Ajquijay and Leslie A. Saavedra Grijalva, map and parcel 019-126, $160.
Tommy M. Brumlow to Randall Fox, map and parcel 012-003, $503.
Charles G. McGinnis, Jr. to Jose L.L. Martinez, 1073 Foster Lusk Road, $166.
Freddy M. Zenil to Chawanna M. Slack, 277 Louise Lane, $250.
The Landlord, Inc. to Nely T. Almaraz and Fredy M. Zenil, 140 Central Avenue, $280.
Good Heart Property, LLC to Brittany and Justin Griffin, 202 Single Tree Drive, $225.
Adrian Lyles to Jackson T. Putnam, 148 Brookline Circle, $189.
PFW Properties, Inc. to Krista S. Pharr, 445 Love Bridge Road, $190.
Kenneth M. and Michelle L. Wessel Revocable Living Trust to Leslie N. and Cydney F. Jones, 382 Oakland Drive, $288.
The Vibe Group, Inc. to J. English, as Trustee, 180 Frix Lane, $203.
Brent Stepp Construction Company, Inc. to SDH Atlanta, LLC, map and parcel C56A-061 acreage, $440.
Tanna Johnson to Sydney and Lance McGonigle, map and parcel 080096, $6.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
None.