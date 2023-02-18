Gordon County land records and bankruptcies

Gordon J. Bolinder, 346 North Airport Circle, Resaca.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $6,769,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Dorcus M. Watkins to Tyler J. Hobberchalk, map and parcel 009-003A, $24.
Effie V. Watters to Tyler J. Hobberchalk, map and parcel 009-003, $77.
Edward J. Defoor to Charles R. and Elizabeth J. Brown, 106 Oxford Drive, $50.
Jesse Vaughn and Christy Vaughn to Lalura D. Sullivan, 227 Hillcrest Drive, $350.
CAHA, LLC to Craig Jones, 100 Windy Hill Drive, $285.
James Hyde to Devin D. Cole, 403 Gravely Road, $205.
Kelley J. Finnell, as Executor, to Carden C. and Priscilla L. Medders, 455 S Sequoyah Circle, $197.
GSH Investments, LLC to Niketan and Nayanaben Patel, 105 Ansley Drive, $1,415.
Carolin Engelhardt to Russell and Crystal Hathaway, map and parcel 073-049, $1,699.
Pamela J. Stephens to Adventist Health System Georgia, Inc., 1205 Red Bud Road, $1,700.
Yvonne M. Chapman to Tracy Burns, 381 River Bend Road, $93.
Timothy J. and Betty G. Popadics to Jason K. and Amy C. Sisson JTWROS, 223 Wade Drive, $250.
Jessie W. Shirley to Mason B. Heath and Lauren N. Womack, 510 Woodland Terrace, $209.
Ashley Stuart to Diane and Donald Couch, 123 Frix Lane, $215.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
James F. Gray Jr. to Debbie Gray, 139 Blackwood Road, $162,600.