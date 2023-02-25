Gordon County land records and bankruptcies

Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $4,242,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Johnny J. Jones Realty, Inc. to Robert R. and Annmarie H. Young, 586 Apple Road, $130.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Bridgette M. Zavala and Maria F. Martinez Parente, map and parcel C42E-141, $297.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Ian N. Sorrow and Sarah E. Patten-Sorrow, map and parcel C42E-142, $293.
Brooke Road, LLC to Lee A. Yarnell and Maria J. Becerra Becerra, map and parcel unassigned, $110.
Brooke Road, LLC to Scottie M. and Casey D. Evans, map and parcel unassigned, $104.
Marion D. Free to Larry R. Lusk, 515 Hunt Bend, $350.
James F. Truitt to Kenny Miller, map and parcel 085-002C, $145.
Sydney Tankersley to Jeanette B. Richbourg, 126 Arbor Place, $245.
Dakota Rasbury to Kenneth and Brandy Price, 513 Oakland Drive, $313.
Juan P. Ramirez to Felipe P. Martinez, map and parcel 040-023, $35.
Margaret L. Cleary, as Executrix, to Best Choice Spray Foam Insulation, LLC, 316 Bayview Drive, $200.
Steven B. Cochran to Robert P. and Rachel R. Berghorst, 542 Walraven Road, $275.
Samantha Kelley to Gerald Moore, 764 Wrights Hollow Road, $250.
Lexuss King to Ryan and Lindsay Griffin, map and parcel C56A-071, $59.
Jeffrey Thomason to Isabel C. Mendoza, 175 Baker Circle, $149.
Faye Byess to Edward Landers, 301 Mini Road, $40.
Bradley S. Rierson to Emory L. and Tonya F. Lane, 117 Brown Farm Terrace, $825.
Billy L. Ballew, II to Noah J. Owenby, 218 Chelcy Drive, $298.
Pankaj Jain to Carolin Engelhardt, map and parcel C38-135C401, $124.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel C42E-141, $10.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel C42E-142, $10.