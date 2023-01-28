Gordon County land records and bankruptcies

Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Jan. 16 through Jan. 20
Chapter 7
Sean P. Walker, 200 Habersham Court.
Michael R. Williams, 12473 Fairmount Highway, Fairmount.
Chapter 13
Joshua D. Dover, 605 College St., Unit A.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $3,533,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Blueprint Homes, LLC to Michael T. Boatman, 106 Daisy Street, $133.
Venture Communities, LLC to Joshua Storey, map and parcel C36-12306D, $265.
Gloria J. Moore to Trenton Smith, 96 Oak Hill Drive, $220.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Eureka Bryant, map and parcel CG42E-041, $293.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Paul and Debbie Zeilinger, map and parcel C42E-048, $295.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Joanne McClary-Kearse, map and parcel C42E-135, $259.
Christine C. Hannahs to Little River Properties Inc., map and parcel F119A-026, $67.
William L. Priest to Emmanuel Fernandez, map and parcel C42-031, $185.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Carlton T. Stephens, map and parcel C42E-138, $295.
April D. Stouder to Bobby Bishop, 420 Covey Rise Drive, $102.
Investment Management Group, LTD. to Aurelio Lopez, map and parcel 121-064, $20.
Corners Estates, LLC to AI Acworth Storage, LLC, map and parcel C53-043, $825.
Raymond E. Green, III to John C. and Jan D. Orzech, 611 Grouse Court, $508.
Great Investors Group, LLC to Diane Goggans, 972 Raccoon Ridge Road, $11.
JCB Properties, LLC to Ethan Knight, 107 Georgia Drive, $55.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel CG42E-041, $10.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel C42E-048, $10.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel C42E-135, $10.
Christine C. Hannahs to Little River Properties Inc., 4308 Scott Brown Road, $67,001.
Carlton T. Stephens to Carlton T. Stephens and Valerie T. Mitchell-Stephens, map and parcel C42E-138, $10.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel C42E-138, $10.
J.D. and Sarah Hicks to Katherine Davis, as Trustee, map and parcel 128-092, $10.