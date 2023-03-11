Gordon County land records and bankruptcies

Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Feb. 27 through March 3
Chapter 7
Kyle C. Snider, 133 Colonial Circle, Cartersville.
Susan A. Miller, 211 Cornwell Way.
Chapter 13
Cynthia M. and James R. Hester, Jr.,136 Stones Loop.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $10,385,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Steve Brannon to Dillon and Ashley Leonard, map and parcel F121-007, $700.
Tiffany S.C. Goldston to Justin Bennett, map and parcel 094-032, $408.
Laura McGilvary to Dwayne and Laura McGilvary, 518 Pinhook Road, $75.
S-Nelson Properties, LLC to John and Nancy Clardy, map and parcel 107-007, $108.
George W. Murray Jr. to Connor A. Ngo and Kristen J. Mazzola, map and parcel 079-159, $207.
Fink Ridge, LLC to Martin Velasquez, map and parcel F120-084, $19.
Fink Ridge, LLC to Martin Velasquez, map and parcel F120-083, $19.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Melissia L. Sherrell, 504 Cartecay Drive, $223.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Bailey C. and Deanna N. Willis, map and parcel C42E-052, $303.
Thomas O. Bagley to Joshua D. Temple, 245 Webberdale Drive, $38.
Vendure, LLC to Sherman Wilson, map and parcel 040-088B, $175.
Heather Adcock to Richard D. Hancock, Jr. and Rachel N. Pruitt, 186 Laurel Drive, $289.
Brooke Road, LLC to Tracy and Carrie Wilson, map and parcel unassigned, $105.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Calhoun 95 Partners, LLC, map and parcel C42D051, C42D052, C42D053, C42D054, C42D055, etc., $1,182.
Julian D. Zehr to Adela Jimenez and Eutmio Vaquero, map and parcel C43A-296, $265.
John E. Leatherwood to James M. Leatherwood, map and parcel 049-101, $67.
Mary Ann L. Kenemer to James M. Leatherwood, map and parcel 049-101, $67.
Michael S. Busie to Andrew B. Dill, 1174 Gardner Springs Road, $465.
MKTR Properties, LLC to Tyler and Mariah Branum, 106 Jones Avenue, $185.
William T. Cooper to Nathan M. Meintz, 601 Hall Memorial Road, $272.
Kevin Smith to Marty Carroll, map and parcel 039-069, $4.
Breanna D. Terry to Eduardo Rebollar Ortuno, 211 Sonora Drive, $220.
Meadowland, LLC to Ikonik Holdings, LLC, map and parcel C46-110, $1,200.
The Landlord Inc. and Marla Hall to Bearded Fish, LLC, map and parcel 055A-057 and 055A-063, $300.
Jeremias Vazquez to Alison M. Clegg, 320 Old Calhoun Road, $150.
Tiffany M.P. Morgan to William N. Jackson and Linda M. Price-Jackson, 225 Brody Drive, $230.
Justin Patterson to Zackary Talley, 121 Cove Rise Drive, $210.
Richard D. Hancock Jr. to Theo M. Burns, 230 Hunters Crossing, $260.
Ace Homes, LLC to Natalie W. Thomas, map and parcel 031-170, $398.
RE Law, LLC to NVR, Inc., map and parcel p/o C42-026C and p/o C31-143A, $1,321.
Sherree R. Newton to Rana M. Asfour, 1654 Folsom Road, $100.
Deidra K. Long to Huyen T.T. Lam, map and parcel 058B-024, $28.
The Landlord, Inc. to Isreael G. Moscoso, 216 Wilson Street, $160.
Wiley Walden to Nathaniel R. and Summer Clark, 336 Meadowlark Lane, $164.
Lori L. Ethridge, Individually and as Executrix, to Matthew and Amy Bowers, map and parcel 056B-212, $30.
Bearded Fish, LLC to Nancy G. Gonzalez, 107 Georgia Drive, $79.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Gary L. and Kenneth A. Harris, map and parcel C42E-054, $293.
Robert W. Turner to Brad W. and Kimberly Tyler, 1573 Adair Drive, $57.
Ellen J. Barnett to Johnny W. Wilson II, map and parcel 055-026, $9.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or nonprofit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Robert T. Payne to Delia D. Pruitt, 252 NE Wilson Road, $1.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel C42D051, C42D052, C42D053, C42D054, C42D055, etc., $10.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel C42-013A, $10.
Wonderland Partners, LP to Calhoun 95 Partners, LLC, map and parcel C42-013A, $10.
P5 2021-2 Borrower, LLC to Progress Residential Borrower 24, LLC, map and parcel 080-157, $10.
Katharine G. Farnham to Henson Farm, LLC, map and parcel 007-002, $10.
P5 2021-2 Borrower, LLC to Progress Residential Borrower 24, LLC, map and parcel 080-157, $10.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel C42E-054, $10.
Roger K. Allen to Glenda K. Allen, 188 Sloan Road, $135,100.